Cardinal on a cold evening

I took this photo of a cardinal a few years ago. It was cold, and sleet was falling. Sometimes low-light situations can offer satisfactory opportunities if you are able to make manual adjustments to the settings on your camera. I focused my attention on the broken piece of wood and waited to see if a bird would land there. As sleet fell in earnest, this cardinal appeared in my camera's viewfinder. I hope you enjoy him.
Once again, as another year comes to a close, I want to thank everyone who has followed me here in the newspaper for so long. Writing this feature and showing some of my photos is a way for me to try to bring good will and happiness to my world. For the year 2024, I will be branching out from time to time and showing you some of my paintings and talking about them. As always, I hope to encourage interest in the great outdoors and hope I can inspire especially children to embrace art.
