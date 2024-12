Big Whitewater Creek went on its worst rampage in years Sunday night, March 20, 1955. This photo, made from the second floor of the John McManus store at Burfordville, shows a view northeast toward the old mill and covered bridge. The bridge road in the foreground was closed for a time by the high water. The flood came up to the floor of the old covered bridge. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive