A big crowd turned out Thursday, Oct. 18, 1951, to welcome the Golden Troopers upon their return from the national American Legion convention and drum and bugle corps contest at Miami. Corps president Martin Johnston, right, presents Cape Girardeau Mayor Walter H. Ford and Legion Commander William H. Wescoat Jr. with some honest-to-goodness Florida oranges. Standing in the bus door is Fred Schaefer. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive