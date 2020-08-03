All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMarch 7, 2020

Captured on film 3/8/20

G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive In the presence of 250 persons on Oct. 12, 1947, a cross was unveiled at the point on Highway 61 where it is intersected by Cape LaCroix Creek. The cross memorializes the erection of a cross at the creek's mouth by French missionaries in 1699...

In the presence of 250 persons on Oct. 12, 1947, a cross was unveiled at the point on Highway 61 where it is intersected by Cape LaCroix Creek. The cross memorializes the erection of a cross at the creek's mouth by French missionaries in 1699. (Fronabarger pic)
In the presence of 250 persons on Oct. 12, 1947, a cross was unveiled at the point on Highway 61 where it is intersected by Cape LaCroix Creek. The cross memorializes the erection of a cross at the creek's mouth by French missionaries in 1699. (Fronabarger pic)

G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In the presence of 250 persons on Oct. 12, 1947, a cross was unveiled at the point on Highway 61 where it is intersected by Cape LaCroix Creek. The cross memorializes the erection of a cross at the creek's mouth by French missionaries in 1699.

Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy