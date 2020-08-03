Captured on film 3/8/20

G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
In the presence of 250 persons on Oct. 12, 1947, a cross was unveiled at the point on Highway 61 where it is intersected by Cape LaCroix Creek. The cross memorializes the erection of a cross at the creek's mouth by French missionaries in 1699.
