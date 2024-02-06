Captured on Film 3/30/19

In this photo published March 29, 1978, Incoming and outgoing officers of the Cape Girardeau Metro Association get together after the group's dinner-meeting Tuesday night. From left are J. Ronald Fischer, Fischer's Food Stores, outgoing president; Darrel Schweitzer, Montgomery Ward, president elect; and Jack Koopman, Osco's president. Also elected Tuesday night were Robert E. Lamkin, Buckner-Ragsdale, secretary; Richard Sher, The Place and Rich's Britches, treasurer; and Paul L. Ebaugh, First National Bank, and Bill Reynolds, Oglanders, to the board of directors, The association is composed of Downtown and Broadway businesses. About 120 persons attended the event Tuesday night. (Southeast Missourian archive photo) Published March 29, 1978.