The excursion boat Avalon docked at Cape Girardeau Thursday, Aug. 6, 1953, to take on Rotary Club members from Cape Girardeau, Chaffee and Jackson for their floating summer party. The photo shows three things that no longer exist at Cape Girardeau: The Avalon, the old traffic bridge in the background and parking on the cobblestone wharf. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive