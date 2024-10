Men wore dresses Saturday, March 19, 1955, when the Penney store put on a special dress goods sale. These male clerks attracted a lot of attention and, as the photo shows, were not entirely ill at ease in feminine finery. From left are Jack Matthews, Jack Brown, Bill Kaempfer, Harold Rasche, Howard Hale and Melvin Conley. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive