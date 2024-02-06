All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 29, 2022

Captured on Film

G.d. Fronabarger
Preparing for a special Halloween charity collection in Cape Girardeau in 1955 are, from left, Donna Kay Reimann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reimann, representing Trinity Lutheran School; Jane McAuley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. McCauley, representing St. Vincent's Parochial School; Mayor Narvol Randol, and John Finch, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Finch Jr., representing Franklin School. Randol demonstrates the way people may give pennies on Halloween, when children call. The money collected went to the United Nation Children's Fund.
Preparing for a special Halloween charity collection in Cape Girardeau in 1955 are, from left, Donna Kay Reimann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reimann, representing Trinity Lutheran School; Jane McAuley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. McCauley, representing St. Vincent's Parochial School; Mayor Narvol Randol, and John Finch, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Finch Jr., representing Franklin School. Randol demonstrates the way people may give pennies on Halloween, when children call. The money collected went to the United Nation Children's Fund.G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy