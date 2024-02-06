Captured on Film

Preparing for a special Halloween charity collection in Cape Girardeau in 1955 are, from left, Donna Kay Reimann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reimann, representing Trinity Lutheran School; Jane McAuley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. McCauley, representing St. Vincent's Parochial School; Mayor Narvol Randol, and John Finch, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Finch Jr., representing Franklin School. Randol demonstrates the way people may give pennies on Halloween, when children call. The money collected went to the United Nation Children's Fund. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive