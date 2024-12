Resourceful Scouts never go hungry. These members of Perryville, Missouri's Troop 56 cooked their supper camp pot style in May 1957 and got through the evening meal just before a shower dampened the fire. From the left are Robert Zahner, Frank Neuer, Bobby Cissell, Douglas Ernst, Charles Steele, Johnny Weiss, John Trickey, Charles Weiss, the chief cook, and Clyde Buchheit. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)