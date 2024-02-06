Captured on Film

G.L. Merrells, British consul in St. Louis, and Mrs. Merrells visited in Cape Girardeau for two days in March 1961. They were guests of Mayor and Mrs. Walter H. Ford on a tour of the city and for dinner the first day and the second visited The Missourian and other points in the city before continuing on to Paducah, Kentucky. Here, Mayor and Mrs. Ford, left, talk with them on the Common Pleas Courthouse steps overlooking a view of the downtown area and the Mississippi River. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)