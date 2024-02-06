Cape's last Civil War Colored Troop veteran: Aleck Williams

On March 17, 1922, the NAACP honored veterans at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. Four of the last five living U.S. Colored Troop veterans, in the Cape Girardeau area, sat center front in the elevated choir loft of the sanctuary. Old Civil War vets — John Gale, William Abernathy, Andrew Johnson and Aleck Williams — were surrounded by young World War I Black soldiers recently returned from duty. Bad health prevented Elijah H. Goodchild from attending. The old soldiers voluntarily enlisted as young enslaved men. Each had unique odysseys of escape, service and lives in freedom.

Details of Aleck Williams' unusual Civil War experience are revealed in affidavits of friends, family and former slaveowners. His military pension file distinguished Williams with a very unique circumstance: receiving two pension benefits during his life — a minor dependent's pension and pension for his own military service.

Williams, his father Jerry and brother George, left their enslaver, James Holland in Florence, Alabama, when Union soldiers offered them an opportunity to enlist. They traveled by rail to Corinth, Mississippi, where all three voluntarily enlisted in the 55th U.S. Colored Infantry. They chose the surname of Holland at enlistment — the name of their last enslaver. Only 11 or 12 years old, Aleck was a large kid. Whether mistakenly or compassionately allowed to stay with his family, he was enlisted, assigned duty as drummer. After six months, he was given a gun and duties of a regular soldier.