FeaturesOctober 7, 2023

Cape students attend prestigious program at Mizzou

Four students from Cape Girardeau attended the Missouri Scholars Academy (MSA) in June at the University of Missouri. These students are: n Dulina Senuk Dias, Cape Girardeau Central High School; n Caitlin M. Hill, Cape Girardeau Central High School;...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini

Four students from Cape Girardeau attended the Missouri Scholars Academy (MSA) in June at the University of Missouri.

These students are:

  • Dulina Senuk Dias, Cape Girardeau Central High School;
  • Caitlin M. Hill, Cape Girardeau Central High School;
  • Margaret Hillin, Saxony Lutheran High School;
  • Cadence Probst, Cape Girardeau Central High School.

According to the academy's website, the Missouri Scholars Academy is a three-week residential program founded in 1985, for 330 of Missouri's academically gifted students who are ready to begin their junior year of high school. The academy is held each June on the campus of the University of Missouri and administered by the University of Missouri Honors College.

The program provides enrichment opportunities to support learning and personal development for gifted Missouri students, and offers a variety of daily extracurricular activities to enhance critical thinking and communication. More than 11,000 students have completed the academy to date.

