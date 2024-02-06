Cape residents enjoy spring-like weather

Southeast Missouri was basking in the sun for the past few weeks, not too long after the largest accumulation of snow of the winter season.
Unlike what the groundhog predicted, the region received an early spring, earlier than the official start date of the season on March 20.
Missourians enjoyed the warm weather with high temperatures in the 60s.
Some ate ice cream and others enjoyed what local parks had to offer.
But keeping in line with a typical spring, it also brought rain later this week.
