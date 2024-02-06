All sections
FeaturesMarch 13, 2021

Cape residents enjoy spring-like weather

Southeast Missouri was basking in the sun for the past few weeks, not too long after the largest accumulation of snow of the winter season. Unlike what the groundhog predicted, the region received an early spring, earlier than the official start date of the season on March 20...

Sarah Yenesel
From left, Charleigh Taylor, 9, Evey Chapman, 12, Gabby Chapman, 2, and Gracie Taylor, 12, play on a seesaw on a sunny day at Capaha Park on Monday, March 8, 2021.
From left, Charleigh Taylor, 9, Evey Chapman, 12, Gabby Chapman, 2, and Gracie Taylor, 12, play on a seesaw on a sunny day at Capaha Park on Monday, March 8, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Southeast Missouri was basking in the sun for the past few weeks, not too long after the largest accumulation of snow of the winter season.

Unlike what the groundhog predicted, the region received an early spring, earlier than the official start date of the season on March 20.

Missourians enjoyed the warm weather with high temperatures in the 60s.

Some ate ice cream and others enjoyed what local parks had to offer.

But keeping in line with a typical spring, it also brought rain later this week.

From left, Sydney Poat, Collin Salvo and Leslie Mata eat ice cream on a bench along Water Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The temperature hit a high of 66 degrees according to Accuweather.
From left, Sydney Poat, Collin Salvo and Leslie Mata eat ice cream on a bench along Water Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The temperature hit a high of 66 degrees according to Accuweather.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

