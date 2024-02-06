Cape resident makes dean's list at law school

Darryl Holdiness resides in Cape Girardeau with her husband and 9-year-old daughter and will begin her third year of classes at Southern Illinois University School of Law this fall. She was named to the law school's dean's list for the fourth consecutive semester this spring. Darryl is a teaching assistant for the required Lawyering Skills course, which teaches legal writing and research skills to first-year students. She has participated in a judicial externship in the chambers of the Honorable Scott A. Lipke, Associate Division, 32nd Circuit, Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was a staff member on the SIU Law Journal during her second year in law school. She is an intern in the Capital Habeas Unit within the Office of the Federal Public Defender in Tallahassee, Florida. This unit handles death-penalty cases at the federal appeals level. The unit is busy with a flood of litigation resulting from the 2016 United States Supreme Court decision in Hurst v. Florida. In this case, SCOTUS declared Florida's death-sentencing statute unconstitutional.