The world became a lot smaller March 21, 1850, when the first telegraph message was sent between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau. Thanks to the miracle of Morse code, Cape had immediate access to news from St. Louis and the major cities of the East Coast.

This was only the first step by the St. Louis and New Orleans Telegraph Co. The ultimate goal, as the name suggested, was to extend the wire to New Orleans, but this required building an unusual landmark at Cape Girardeau: two massive towers on opposite sides of the Mississippi River to suspend the wire across the water.

Taliaferro P. Shaffner, one of the brains behind the project, wrote in detail about the telegraph masts in his 1859 book, "The Telegraph Manual." The masts were both more than 200 feet tall, with the Missouri tower located on a prominence that was 110 feet above the river level. The distance between the towers was 2,980 feet, making it possible for the wire to span the river without interfering with steamboats.

It's not entirely clear where the towers were built. The only clue I've found is a mention in the Cape Girardeau Eagle newspaper that the masts were "a mile above the city."

Similar masts were constructed over the Ohio River at Paducah as well as the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers. Once these connections were made, it was possible to send a telegraph message from St. Louis to New Orleans, a feat that was accomplished July 27, 1850.