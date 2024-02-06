Cape Girardeau's short-lived attempt to run a zoo

Controversy was brewing in 1915. The city of Cape Girardeau had the opportunity to buy the old fairgrounds for development as a city park. To make this happen, voters would need to approve a bond issue.

Louis Houck came out in opposition to the plan, arguing that the city should develop other parks as well. An editorial in The Weekly Tribune newspaper, a publication that rarely minced words, struck back against Houck: "When one sets himself up as dictator of a city, that man is humpty dumpty and he's scheduled for a fall."

The same editorial suggested that a portion of the proposed park be set aside as a zoo. "A small zoo could be established almost without cost," the newspaper argued. "It would not have to be large. A few birds and a number of animals from this section of the State would suffice. These would furnish amusement to the children and would keep them off the streets."

At the November 1915 election, the bond issue was approved by city residents. The city quickly purchased the fairgrounds -- better known today as Capaha Park.

Mayor Fred A. Kage, perhaps somewhat jealous of the popularity of the new zoo at Forest Park in St. Louis, announced his own plans for a zoo. He hoped to construct small cages near the entrance to the fairgrounds, and wanted to have the municipal zoo in operation by the following spring.