Cape Girardeau's short-lived attempt to run a zoo

Controversy was brewing in 1915. The city of Cape Girardeau had the opportunity to buy the old fairgrounds for development as a city park. To make this happen, voters would need to approve a bond issue.
Louis Houck came out in opposition to the plan, arguing that the city should develop other parks as well. An editorial in The Weekly Tribune newspaper, a publication that rarely minced words, struck back against Houck: "When one sets himself up as dictator of a city, that man is humpty dumpty and he's scheduled for a fall."
The same editorial suggested that a portion of the proposed park be set aside as a zoo. "A small zoo could be established almost without cost," the newspaper argued. "It would not have to be large. A few birds and a number of animals from this section of the State would suffice. These would furnish amusement to the children and would keep them off the streets."
At the November 1915 election, the bond issue was approved by city residents. The city quickly purchased the fairgrounds -- better known today as Capaha Park.
Mayor Fred A. Kage, perhaps somewhat jealous of the popularity of the new zoo at Forest Park in St. Louis, announced his own plans for a zoo. He hoped to construct small cages near the entrance to the fairgrounds, and wanted to have the municipal zoo in operation by the following spring.
"We will not be in a position to take care of large and dangerous beasts," the mayor said, "but we will be glad to receive small animals, such as coon, 'possums, squirrels or even a wolf."
The next April, the zoo had its first occupant: "a mysterious bird, hardly as large as a pigeon." It was captured by Elam Vangilder and Frank Morton. Described as "particularly vicious", the bird attempted to bite, claw, and scratch everybody that got close to its cage.
Each week, the Tribune newspaper printed stories describing the latest acquisitions for the zoo: three hoot owls from Dutchtown, an injured blue heron (which died the following week), a rabbit captured on the fairgrounds, an assortment of ducks and geese, and a pair of squirrels (with "a large supply of walnuts" to feed them).
Realizing that a few birds and critters wouldn't make for a very impressive zoo, the mayor set his sights on more interesting animals: deer, swans, and even catamounts. These attempts were futile, however. A trapper from Bernie approached the mayor about selling two catamounts ("North American tigers") but couldn't agree on a price.
In April 1917, Mayor Kage lost his re-election bid. Soon after, the city council decided to eliminate his pet project, calling the zoo animals an "extravagant nuisance." The zookeeper, Fred Brunke, was ordered to dispose of the remaining menagerie: three geese, five ducks, five squirrels and thirty rabbits.
The idea for a municipal zoo was never revived, but today's Capaha Park does have an abundance of geese, ducks and squirrels.
