Cape Girardeau Surgical Clinic implements LOCalizers and RFID Tags

Ogles says he hopes the FDA will soon approve the tag for indefinite placement, so placement can happen several months in advance of surgery. This, he says, will provide an ï¿½accurate localizationï¿½ of a patientï¿½s previous cancer reduced in size through chemotherapy that still needs to be removed.

The way the technology works goes like this: the LOCalizer utilizes a radio frequency identification tag approximately one centimeter in size. After the cancer has been located through an ultrasound or mammogram, the tag, which is coded with a unique identification number, is inserted into the breast using a hollow needle.

In the operating room, the surgeon uses a LOCalizer wand placed over the breast to locate the tag inside of the patient. The tag sends a signal to the wand, telling the surgeon where the tag in the cancerous mass is located and how deep it is from the skinï¿½s surface. This allows the surgeon to be able to determine the most direct route to take, rather than following the needle inserted by the radiologist.

ï¿½Overall patient care was the driving force,ï¿½ says Dr. Nicholas Boston, MD, general and breast surgeon, of why the clinic decided to implement this technology.

Cape Girardeau Surgical Clinic began implementing the technology in March; they are the first clinic in Missouri to do so. Nearby, one clinic in Nashville, Tennessee, and one in Memphis, Tennessee, are also utilizing it. The purchase of the LOCalizers and RFID tags was made possible by SoutheastHEALTH.

ï¿½This is one example of what we at Cape Surgical Clinic and the hospitals are doing to stay at the forefront of technology,ï¿½ says Dr. Ray Silliman, MD, general and breast surgeon. ï¿½Weï¿½re doing everything we can to really offer top-notch, high-end technical, mainstream care that a lot of towns this size may not have opportunities to have.ï¿½

He adds, ï¿½Itï¿½s definitely a big step forward.ï¿½