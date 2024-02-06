The Safe House for Women, with offices located at 230 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau, has served the community for the last 25 years.

"Our mission is to provide safe refuge and support services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence or stalking," says Jessica Hill, executive director of the Safe House. "Also, we want to share information with the community [during our 25th anniversary activities] about all of the services that we provide as well as the people that we help."

Hill points out that while 90 to 95 percent of the people the Safe House helps are women, they do offer services to men in crisis as well.

"We do help men, too," Hill says. "And, we are seeing a growing number of men. We just recently started a support group for men that [one of our counselors] Maryann Robertson facilitates.

Children are also helped by the Safe House, according to Hill.

Jessica Hill, executive director of Safe House for Women, poses for a photo at the thrift store Thursday, March 30, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. They are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. Andrew J. Whitaker

"We also serve children of adults who experience domestic violence ...," Hill says.

In addition to providing safe, confidential shelter for survivors of domestic violence, the Safe House for Women offers many other support services, including case management (goal setting), court advocacy, counseling and various support groups.

"For example, we will accompany a client to court to get an ex parte order of protection (restraining order)," Hill says.

The Safe House for Women also is working in area schools to prevent violence in the community.

"Molly Wilhelm, our education and community impact coordinator, goes into a dozen local schools, both junior highs and high schools, and she educates students on preventing violence from occurring when kids are starting to date ...," Hill says. "She also works with the Office of Campus Violence Prevention at [Southeast Missouri State University]."

Major growth has occurred at the agency over the past 25 years, according to Hill.