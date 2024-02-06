Ron Nall is a musical man.

On Wednesday evening in the midst of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band concert at the band shell in Capaha Park, longtime band director Nall was presented a proclamation from the City of Cape Girardeau and Mayor Harry Rediger for his service to the band and community. Two shiny blue balloons reading "2" and "5" hung near the rear of the shell, signifying Nall's 25th anniversary leading the city's historic musical group.

"This year's his 25th year serving as director," Rediger said in a phone interview Monday. "It's the longest-running director in the history of the Cape Girardeau city municipal band, which is in its 117th year. I thought it was fitting on this 25th year to give him some recognition for his dedication to our city and our citizens and also to his career, to the youth of our community."

The path to this honor has been full of different melodies, but the tune originally began in Butler County.

After graduating from high school in his hometown of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Nall traveled to Cape Girardeau to study music at Southeast Missouri State University. But music had been on his mind long before he entered collegiate study.

"I decided as a sophomore in high school I wanted to be a band director, so I spent most of my high school taking all the music I could get, band and choir and music theory and everything that was available, and then I majored in music in college and then a few years later got my master's in music," Nall said.

As a young director, Nall moved from position to position at area high schools, going from Woodland High School in Marble Hill to Caruthersville High School to Potosi High School. With 12 years of work as a band director under his belt, Nall landed back in Cape Girardeau at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

"I tell people, whenever you look where I've lived and where I taught, I've lived in all corners of Southeast Missouri," he said.

Although he enjoyed his experiences at the other schools, the goal for Nall had always been to find his way back to Cape Girardeau.

"All the time I'm kind of looking at Cape, I want to get back to Cape," he said. "I thought it was a good town; I wanted to raise my kids here, the university was here, so I knew they could go to school here. So I always kind of had my eye on Cape."

Once comfortable in the community, Nall decided to join the city's municipal band around the early 1970s. Originally a member of the French horn section, Nall eventually graduated on to become the band director in 1992 and has been in the position since, bringing his total years of involvement with the band to 45.

Having retired from Cape Central in 1998, Nall said he has enjoyed his continued involvement with the music community in Cape Girardeau, through his subsequent 11 years of organizing district band competitions after his retirement and his extended work with the municipal band.