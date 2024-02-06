Just because a restaurant is positioned just a penalty stroke away from a golf course doesn't make it upscale and pricey.

The Pilot House Restaurant, 3532 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, has been driving home that point since 1961.

While it's an oasis for golfers from Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course, it's a favorite destination for both local residents and those from other zip codes who may have caught wind of this unpolished gem.

"We kind of look at this as the greatest little secret in town," says Jim Byrd, who has owned the Pilot House since 1986. "A lot of people don't even know about this place."

And should they stumble on the joint, initial impressions of little more than a shack can be underwhelming.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com The Pilot House in Cape Girardeau.

"When they see the outside, I think they think, 'Yikes, what are we pulling up into?'" manager Ryan Raney says.

What they're stepping into is an unexpected pleasure -- heaping sandwiches, cold beverages, friendly service and more.

First-timers may still be in a wait-and-see mode after crossing the threshold. The quaint, simple interior wastes no time on introductions -- you're in the dining area/bar upon entry. There's no view of the outside world, and seating capacity is around 65, provided by no-frill tables and chairs that turn fellow customers into neighbors.

The cross-section of patrons ranges from blue collar to professional.

"It's a beautiful blend of those people, and they sit around and talk to each other," Byrd says. "The tables are kind of close. It's just comfortable -- a friendly place. I think people are looking for a place like that, and they don't always find it in the oak and brass bars."

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Stuffed mushrooms, a twice-baked potato and a Big Hot Cheese are served at the Pilot House in Cape Girardeau.

Byrd uses the Yogi-ism of baseball great Yogi Berra when he talks about the restaurant, which usually features a jammed lot on Friday and Saturday evenings: "Nobody goes there anymore because it's always so crowded."

They do go there, but in the chance someone hasn't been in the establishment for a couple of decades, they'll find not much has changed. The pilot wheel from riverboat captain Ralph Brockmeyer, who originally opened the business, still hangs above the bar. Four flat-screen TVs are about the only nod to the advancement of civilization, and updates have been made to preserve the look, allowing Byrd to uncork his own Yogi-ism.

"Everything here is new and changed, except it's rustic," Byrd says. "It's still the same."

Even the help tends to hang around, lending to a comfortable, familiar feeling.

Raney grew tired of more structured chain restaurants and is on his second stint at the restaurant. He points to waitress Carletta Bohnert, who he says has been an employee for 20 years.