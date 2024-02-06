"What's a pie bird?"

That was the response of Darla Macke when her sister told her the name of a restaurant she planned to open in 2005.

Thanks to a gift Diana Abernathy received from a friend, Fruitland residents have become experts on the pie bird.

"She showed me what they were and we learned how to use them here," Macke says.

Macke now has a collection of them, as does her sister, on the walls of Pie Bird Cafe, and she's quick to give a lesson in both utility and hospitality.

The Pie Bird Cafe staff tidy up the kitchen after serving lunch on March 19, 2017 in Fruitland. (Ben Matthews)

She grabs one of the porcelain figures, which has an opening on top.

"A pie bird goes into the center of a two-crust pie, and you seal it up tight around up to its neck," Macke says. "Steam comes out of here and keeps the pie from splitting open and blowing over. They do serve a purpose and have been around for centuries."

The old-school, homemade touch has also made Pie Bird Cafe, 5512 Highway 61, a fixture. With a loyal following, the restaurant recently steamed past its 12-year anniversary.

With at least nine varieties offered on a daily basis, some customers come for the pie. Others come for the cooked-to-order breakfast offered seven days a week, while others opt for the weekday lunch specials.

"We have a lot of regulars that come every day, sometimes twice a day, and we pull in a lot of people from the surrounding area that hear about us," Macke says.

That's not surprising. Fresh, homemade food at a reasonable price has a wide fan base.

In addition to managing duties, Macke takes care of the majority of cooking in a tight-knit operation that abides by the homemade theme -- offspring is among the crew.

"We still peel our own potatoes here," Macke says. "Most of what we do, we do from scratch. Our crusts are made from scratch; as many as we need, we make them.

"If I make chicken and dumplings, I make those dumplings from scratch. That's our big thing. You don't find a lot of that any more, and we take the time to do it."