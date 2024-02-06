Parents are constantly teaching their children, and conservation should be included in those life lessons. There are programs that can help, and the bonus is that in the process, parents may just learn something themselves.

"Conservation is about building a relationship with the land, and caring enough that when you grow up you make the right choices, whether you are a farmer or live in the city," says Michelle Randecker, who has a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental education and a master's in curriculum and instruction with a focus in environmental education.

The lessons can be as easy as sitting outside your home or taking a short walk.

"It can be right in your backyard," Randecker says.

Observing and recognizing elements of nature is something she calls "citizen science."

By line / Cutline:Jordi Brostoski talks to students about a frog's life cycle at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center on March 29 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"You can count lady bugs, go fishing or take a walk," Randecker says. "You don't have to be part of a big group, but you can be."

A local resource to help parents educate children, the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center conducts monthly programs about conservation for children of all ages. The group for the youngest children is for infants to 2-year-olds, and demonstrates the fact that kids are never too young to start learning about nature.

"Start them young," says Randecker, who worked as a naturalist at the Nature Center for three and a half years teaching the classes and is now a volunteer there.

Nature Center manager Sarah Turner says the hope is that if children learn about nature early it will have a long-term effect on them.

"The goal is to develop an understanding, because if people understand things they tend to appreciate them and if they appreciate them, then they want to protect them," she says.

The parents' role is more than just accompanying their children to the classes. They participate in them right alongside their kids.

"The main goal is to get the parents involved with the children, and together as a team, getting them to learn about nature and discover ways to explore nature," Randecker says. "Today, unfortunately, many parents don't have experiences with conservation of their own. They haven't been brought up with that. They face the challenge of having fears or being uninformed."

The classes can help parents overcome those challenges, and allaying fear is just one aspect of learning about nature that parents and children can share.

The group for children 0 to 2 years old is called "Tad Poles." Two classes are held on most Saturdays, and the sessions are relatively short, 20 to 30 minutes.

In a recent class, "Wake up Earth," the tots learned about what happens in nature in the spring.

"They do that through song and puppet shows, other hands-on activities," Turner says. "For the 2-year-old level, it's just as much for the adults attending with them," Turner said.

Some subjects are tougher than others to teach, like insects.

"Some parents don't even feel comfortable picking up an ant," Randecker says.