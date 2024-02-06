Seth Hudson, DC, is a chiropractor in Cape Girardeau. A native of Cape Girardeau, Hudson was an NCAA Division-I baseball player for Murray State University and was inducted into the Cape Girardeau Central Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. He became a chiropractor in 2011 and has his own practice at The Pillar Chiropractic Physicians Center.

Business Today: How do you fit exercise into a busy work schedule?

Seth Hudson: That's the age-old question, but the best way I've found is to make a plan ... Write it on the calendar -- what you're going to do and what time you're going to do it each day and stick with it. ... If you have a plan and you miss the time, you're going to hold yourself more responsible if there's an actual time you set... Having a plan and having it down on paper is the best way to go about it.

BT: What's your favorite exercise?

SH: It's a mixture. I like more cross-training or circuit-training, so you're mixing cardio and light weights with high reps and your heart rate is up so you're getting a full-body work out.

Chiropractor Seth Hudson provides a consultation at his Cape Girardeau office. Submitted photo

BT: What's your least favorite?

SH: As a former athlete, I don't like lifting legs or heavy legs, but I try to work it in. That's my least favorite, probably a lot of people's least favorite.

BT: How do you overcome a sports injury to get back to your exercise regimen?

SH: The best thing is listening to your body. It will tell you when it's ready to get back in the swing of things. Listen to the people around you. If your friends notice you're walking funny, listen to them. If you're compensating while doing daily activities, you probably need to get checked out by a podiatrist, chiropractor or physical therapist. They all would do a great job at examining you and making sure you're not going to further your injuries.

BT: What advice do you have for people whose work has them sitting in a desk chair all day?

:Chiropractor Seth Hudson works with a patient at his practice in Cape Girardeau. Submitted photo

SH: Make sure the screen level is at eye level ... and your feet are flat on the floor with your legs at 90 degrees and that your arms aren't elevated above the keyboard, so your arms [need to be] relaxed, 90 degrees at the elbow and not putting too much pressure on the carpal tunnel. Everything needs to be ergonomically spaced. It can be difficult, but it's a good habit to get into.