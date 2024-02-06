Cape County's Anti-Horsethief Association

At the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, we are on a (probably never-ending) quest to reorganize the stacks. As a result, I'm running across all kinds of bits and pieces of the county's history, in interesting locations. This, for example, is a membership roll of the Cape Girardeau County Anti-Horsethief Association, written onto the back few pages of the circuit court clerk's fee book from the era.

The Anti-Horsethief Association, or the AHA (probably what the members shouted upon discovery of stolen horses), was founded in 1890 by Fred A. Kage. According to a 2014 blog entry from Sharon Sanders -- semissourian.com/blogs/fromthemorgue/entry/57734, Kage owned a livery stable in Cape Girardeau. Sounds like a vested interest to me.

A box dedicated to the Anti-Horsethief Association of Cape Girardeau County was already in place at the Archive Center when the membership roll turned up. One of the volunteers at the Archive had been working to sort out a stack of documents and books shelved with the territorial-era (pre-statehood, so prior to 1821) court records, and one of the many books in this stack was a circuit court clerk fee book from the late 1800s. Obviously, not all of the books and documents in this stack were from the time frame indicated by their placement, so we had set about getting everything situated. The volunteer who had inventoried everything happened to open the back of this fee book. There's a lesson in that, to always open the back of the book too, even if it seems empty.

I took photos of the pages and printed out a copy to add to the Anti-Horsethief Association's box, and while I was at it, I sorted through the rest of the box. Among the treasurer's reports and minutes were correspondence and news articles clipped from the Southeast Missourian, which Sharon referenced in her blog entry.