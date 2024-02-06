According to the constitution, "The object of the association, shall be to aid in the capture and conviction of horse thieves, and return the stolen property to the rightful owner." The organization was formed to help civil authorities who lacked quick communication to capture the horse thieves. The association was welcomed by law enforcement to aid in the capture and conviction of horse thieves, and members were commissioned and authorized to carry weapons. The newly formed organization was part of the state and national organization.

The effectiveness of the organization can be questioned. According to an article in The Daily Republican, Sept. 4, 1917, some citizens suggested the organization merge with the Anti-Automobile Thief Association due to recent car thefts, but neither investigative organization wanted to merge. In the Southeast Missourian, March 16, 1933, some farmers wanted to bring back the Cape County Anti-Horse Thief Association, citing regret that the organization had been dissolved. People in the article claimed horse stealing was on the rise and that the tractor was not as popular as it once was. The article states that these farmers felt the horse and mule population would more than double in 10 years. They were wrong.

Better roads and communication caught up with the organization. As early as 1921 discussion surfaced about disbanding the organization. In 1931, Kage, who had opposed disbanding, suffered a stroke, ending his leadership of the organization. After his death in early 1933, the organization voted to disband as reported by the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Feb. 4, 1933. It was decided by the organization that the money in the treasury, less than $600, would be distributed to its members, which would take considerable accounting deliberation. After 43 years of existence, the minutes reported only one horse had been recovered.