Cape Central student leads personal care drive

Cape Central High School senior Breawna Austin is leading a Hope For One drive in Cape Girardeau. Hosted in conjunction with Black History Month, the drive will benefit foster children in the area through donations of personal hygiene items, backpacks, suitcases and other needed items.
