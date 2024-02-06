All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesFebruary 20, 2021

Cancel culture vs. Christianity

Most of us would be better off if we watched less television, limited social media and read more good books. However, when it comes to what is being sold in bookstores, there is a battle for ideology. We hear of book deals being canceled because of unpopular political stands. ...

Shawn Wasson avatar
Shawn Wasson

Most of us would be better off if we watched less television, limited social media and read more good books. However, when it comes to what is being sold in bookstores, there is a battle for ideology. We hear of book deals being canceled because of unpopular political stands. We hear of actors and actresses being fired or written off shows for siding with conservatives. Many of us want to escape the current cultural crisis. The only thing we can control is ourselves. What mindset should we adopt to survive? How would Jesus handle our "cancel culture?"

Philippians 2:5--11 (ESV) says, "Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Therefore, God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father."

I have often told my church that when pastors speak about moral issues, they are not being political. When we listen to a sermon, or hear someone espouse their philosophy, we should open our ears and Bibles. Everyone has the right to determine what he or she chooses to believe. Canceling people for their dissent is not a solution. We struggle with choices. Every day, when I look at social media, I must decide whether to defend my worldview or keep scrolling.

Last week, I had an online discussion with a woman who had attacked Christianity on FCR's (Family Research Council) Facebook post. I was careful to be kind throughout our conversation, and I told her I hoped she would become a Christian. At the end of the discussion, I asked whether she got on Muslim or Jewish sites to argue with people. She said she was only familiar with Christianity and for all the reasons she thought Christianity was bad, she only argues with Christians. I told her I was sorry she felt that way. One thing I found interesting was she said Christians try to force their beliefs on others. Yet was she not pushing her belief Christianity is harmful to society?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jesus is God in the flesh, yet he is humble. He has the power to crush, but he is gentle. He is willing to endure persecution, hostility and unbearable amounts of pain to save the world. You may ask why we need to be saved. The answer is that sin cannot enter heaven, and we need deliverance from our sin nature. There will be a judgment day. Jesus preached about repentance and the kingdom of God, and for that he was canceled by his government.

Scripture is clear that no one was able to take Jesus' life, he gave his life willingly. As we approach Easter, we remember how Jesus humbled himself while on earth. He died on the cross as a sacrificial lamb offered on behalf of our sin. God raised him from the dead. Jesus is exalted and he is the one before whom we will stand during the final judgment.

Remember that Jesus commands us to go and make disciples (Matthew 28:18-20). You cannot force anyone to become a Christian. When people attack Christianity based on bad human examples, remind them we are saved by grace. All have sinned, no one is perfect. Our only hope is to be forgiven. No one can earn his or her way to heaven.

How do we handle cancel culture? We do what we have always done, we preach the gospel and trust God to get us home.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 31
How family businesses drive economic growth and community re...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy