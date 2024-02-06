Cancel culture vs. Christianity

Most of us would be better off if we watched less television, limited social media and read more good books. However, when it comes to what is being sold in bookstores, there is a battle for ideology. We hear of book deals being canceled because of unpopular political stands. We hear of actors and actresses being fired or written off shows for siding with conservatives. Many of us want to escape the current cultural crisis. The only thing we can control is ourselves. What mindset should we adopt to survive? How would Jesus handle our "cancel culture?"

Philippians 2:5--11 (ESV) says, "Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Therefore, God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father."

I have often told my church that when pastors speak about moral issues, they are not being political. When we listen to a sermon, or hear someone espouse their philosophy, we should open our ears and Bibles. Everyone has the right to determine what he or she chooses to believe. Canceling people for their dissent is not a solution. We struggle with choices. Every day, when I look at social media, I must decide whether to defend my worldview or keep scrolling.

Last week, I had an online discussion with a woman who had attacked Christianity on FCR's (Family Research Council) Facebook post. I was careful to be kind throughout our conversation, and I told her I hoped she would become a Christian. At the end of the discussion, I asked whether she got on Muslim or Jewish sites to argue with people. She said she was only familiar with Christianity and for all the reasons she thought Christianity was bad, she only argues with Christians. I told her I was sorry she felt that way. One thing I found interesting was she said Christians try to force their beliefs on others. Yet was she not pushing her belief Christianity is harmful to society?