Can you guess?

It might look like I went diving into the depths of the ocean to find some strange electric coral, but I didn't. I stayed right here in Southeast Missouri.

This is a small mushroom, about two inches across the top. I photographed it on Aug. 20 in a low-light situation in the woods. I do not know what kind of mushroom this is. Never taste or eat any mushroom that you cannot positively identify as being edible for humans.