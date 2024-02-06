Can you guess?

Is this a flower? Is this a cookie? Could this be a special kind of pancake with white icing?
It might look like I went diving into the depths of the ocean to find some strange electric coral, but I didn't. I stayed right here in Southeast Missouri.
This is a small mushroom, about two inches across the top. I photographed it on Aug. 20 in a low-light situation in the woods. I do not know what kind of mushroom this is. Never taste or eat any mushroom that you cannot positively identify as being edible for humans.
