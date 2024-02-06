Can life be too easy?

By Rennie Phillips

A week or so ago, a friend of mine posted on Facebook that she was under the weather with what sounded like the flu to me. So I commented that her Grandma Goldie would make Marge and me chicken soup when we got sick.

The soup was almost worth getting sick just to get. Not really, but the soup was awesome.

My friend who was sick commented they just don't make women like Goldie and Alma anymore. This got me to thinking, which in itself is probably dangerous.

I thought about it for several days, and I had to kind of agree but disagree as well.

Women who were born in the early 1900s were special. Most of them are gone today, and as a society, we really will miss them. But I believe we have some special women who are alive today.

My wife is one. I'm not saying that just because she is my wife, but it's the simple truth. But there are a lot of ladies who are just good women and mothers.

My friend who was sick is as well. They would sacrifice for their children, but they also would pound on their hind ends to straighten them up. And heaven help you if someone threatened to hurt one of their babies.

Kind of like a mother grizzly bear that had a bad morning and no coffee and you were messing with her cubs.

What we lost was a generation or two of those who were refined by a tough life.

We have lost most of those women born around the first of the 1900s. My mom was born in 1911 in Denmark and immigrated to the U.S. with her parents when she was little. They settled in the Sandhills of Nebraska in what is now Arthur County.

Like most immigrants in that area, they lived in a sod house with probably a dirt floor at first. Mom grew up picking up cow chips so there was heat to cook on and also to stay warm in the winter.

Water came from a hand pitcher pump in the yard, and the bathroom was about 50 yards from the house.

Mom knew what it was like to go through World War I and World War II. She knew what it was like to go through the Great Depression. Nothing back then was easy. Absolutely nothing.

Some tasks that we take for granted now took hours back then. One was taking a bath.

Even back in the mid-'50s, bath time took a lot of effort. Mom would put several teapots on the stove or several big pans to heat some water.

We had a pitcher pump, so it took a while to pump enough water. Once the water was hot, mom or dad would dump the water in an old galvanized bath tub.

We took our bath in the kitchen. My younger brother was first, and then I was second, then Mom, and finally Dad got his bath. They kept adding hot water to keep the water warm enough. We took one bath a week.

Just washing the clothes was a chore. Going to town every couple weeks or once a month for groceries was a chore. Making a living was a chore. Many relied on milking cows for the milk and the cream to make ends meet.

Life was hard. But a hard life either made you or broke you.