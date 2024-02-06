Camp Lee was not paradise, but I sure would go back

To say it was rustic would be an understatement. The main building was a long, block building. The north end was a big girl's dorm with a bathroom and shower. The south end was the boy's dorm and bathroom and shower. Then in the middle was the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen consisted of a couple old gas stoves, some counter space and a sink. We had a couple old refrigerators. Since there was no AC, there were some big box fans that had to be almost 4 feet across. They were huge, but they worked. I remember many a night laying there in bed soaking wet from sweat.

Not sure what it was about the camp, but it was always enjoyable. Maybe it was getting away. There was always work there to do, so it wasn't getting away from work. Maybe it was a slower, simpler way of living, even for a week or two.

Some of us would go up before the youth camp and work on getting it ready. We'd make sure the electric was working, check on the well and the water, check out the bathrooms, do some cleaning and then mow the grounds. It took several weekends to get the camp ready, so we'd call out the volunteers who would come in from all over. Some drove 100 miles or so to come. Several from our church would take a whole week or two and just move to Camp Lee.

There was a nice lake about 10 miles from Camp Lee called Frontier Lake or Ward Lake. It was just full of bluegill. So on a regular basis we ate bluegill at camp. We always had to have a campfire, even when it was 100 degrees in the shade. A friend of mine, Dallas, had to put a pot of ham and beans on the fire. So no matter what, there was ham and beans for breakfast, dinner or supper.

Dallas never had a nice mower. He worked on mowers, so his were always in a state of repair. One summer he brought up what looked like a piece of junk he called Satan. The mower would dearly try you. One time Dallas was mowing and I heard what sounded like a gun shot. I ran to check on Dallas and found him looking for his spark plug. He had only finger-tightened it, and it had worked loose.

Ticks were awful, and I'm not exaggerating one bit. Awful. You did tick checks all the time, and you found them little buggers every time. There was a chemical there for bugs and stuff so I started to spray the grounds and around the buildings. It helped. Probably the best thing we could have done was haul in a mess of guineas and let them take care of the ticks.

Now that I'm older, I'd like to go back to a place like Camp Lee for a week or two, or even a month. Not sure about the ticks or no AC. We slept on old army cots where your head and legs were high and your rear sagged down. Not sure about the bed either. But even with the heat and ticks, I'd still go back to Camp Lee.