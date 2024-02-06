Call your wife and tell her you're picking up Babe's!!

"It's about to go down!" "We love Babe's!" Babe's is " ... the best in the country!" "Looks so good!" "Worth the drive." " ... one of my favorite stops when I'm over that way." " ... smells so freakin' good!"

Those are just a few of the comments I came across when I tried to find information about Babe's Fish Wagon, which is on the Illinois side of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in East Cape Girardeau.

According to the internet, the official address is 559 State Highway 146 in McClure, Illinois. I'm not going to confirm or deny that. I don't know the answer. I am, however, what some refer to as a "landmark" person when it comes to directions, so here goes: If you are in Cape Girardeau, drive just over the bridge into Illinois. You will quickly see a gravel parking lot to your left with a red shacklike building covered by a green roof. You have arrived. If the lot is full of cars and you see a person or two standing near the window, they are open. If the parking lot is completely empty, it's a good bet they are closed, but you should drive into the lot anyway just in case you've been lucky enough to catch them at a slow moment. If you determine they are closed, you may consider taking a moment to bang your fists on the steering wheel as you reflect on your misfortune, or maybe just take a couple of deep calming breaths before making plans to return. They are open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oh, and don't forget to take cash -- they don't accept cards.

What's on the menu? Fish. Obviously. It's right there in the name, silly. One reviewer put it this way, "They make a few simple things and make them exceptionally well." The options include catfish, buffalo, tilapia, or chicken strips. I was surprised to see "buffalo" on the menu and was informed it is simply another type of fish. Each dinner comes with hush puppies, slaw, fries, a slice of bread and onions.

I ordered a catfish dinner, took my number, and returned to my car to wait like everyone else. In the past, Babe's had a couple of picnic tables where patrons could sit in the shade and wait for their number to be called. Unfortunately, I imagine in the name of social distancing, the tables were nowhere in sight.