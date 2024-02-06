All sections
FeaturesMarch 19, 2021

Call of Duty among finalists for Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Voting is open for the next inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, with "Call of Duty," "Guitar Hero" and "Animal Crossing" among the 12 finalists. Also on the ballot announced Thursday: "FarmVille," "FIFA International Soccer," "Mattel Football," "Microsoft Flight Simulator," "Pole Position," "Portal," "StarCraft," "Tron" and "Where in the World is Carmen San Diego."...

Associated Press
This photo shows 12 finalists for 2021 induction into the Video Game Hall of Fame: Nintendo's "Animal Crossing," Infinity Ward/Activision's "Call of Duty," Zynga's "FarmVille," "FIFA International Soccer," Harmonix's "Guitar Hero," Mattel Electronics' "Mattel Football," "Microsoft Flight Simulator," Namco/Atari's "Pole Position," Blizzard Entertainment's "StarCraft," Midway's "Tron" and Broderbund's "Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?" on Tuesday in Rochester, New York.
This photo shows 12 finalists for 2021 induction into the Video Game Hall of Fame: Nintendo's "Animal Crossing," Infinity Ward/Activision's "Call of Duty," Zynga's "FarmVille," "FIFA International Soccer," Harmonix's "Guitar Hero," Mattel Electronics' "Mattel Football," "Microsoft Flight Simulator," Namco/Atari's "Pole Position," Blizzard Entertainment's "StarCraft," Midway's "Tron" and Broderbund's "Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?" on Tuesday in Rochester, New York.Strong National Museum of Play via AP

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Voting is open for the next inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, with "Call of Duty," "Guitar Hero" and "Animal Crossing" among the 12 finalists.

Also on the ballot announced Thursday: "FarmVille," "FIFA International Soccer," "Mattel Football," "Microsoft Flight Simulator," "Pole Position," "Portal," "StarCraft," "Tron" and "Where in the World is Carmen San Diego."

"These finalists embody what it means to be a good game," said Jon-Paul Dyson, director of the International Center for the History of Electronic Games at The Strong museum, where the hall of fame is housed.

To be inducted, games have to have longevity, geographical reach and leave a mark on the industry and pop culture.

The winners are chosen by an international committee of journalists and scholars versed in video games and their role in society. Fans can weigh in as part of an online "Player's Choice" ballot through March 25.

The three inductees will take their place in the hall of fame during a virtual ceremony May 6, joining 28 past honorees, which includes "Minecraft," "Grand Theft Auto III," "John Madden Football," "Pac-Man" and "Microsoft Solitaire."

The hall inducted its first class in 2015 with the goal of recognizing electronic games of all types -- arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile.

Community
