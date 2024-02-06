Call of Duty among finalists for Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Voting is open for the next inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, with "Call of Duty," "Guitar Hero" and "Animal Crossing" among the 12 finalists.

Also on the ballot announced Thursday: "FarmVille," "FIFA International Soccer," "Mattel Football," "Microsoft Flight Simulator," "Pole Position," "Portal," "StarCraft," "Tron" and "Where in the World is Carmen San Diego."

"These finalists embody what it means to be a good game," said Jon-Paul Dyson, director of the International Center for the History of Electronic Games at The Strong museum, where the hall of fame is housed.