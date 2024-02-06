California eyes making girls flag football a school sport

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. -- Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl's belt for a key defensive play.

"Something about football just gets me really excited," said the senior at Southern California's Redondo Union High School. "I've always just wanted to play."

Morin was among about three dozen girls who recently tried out for the school's flag football team. The scene at Redondo's field is playing out with increasing frequency in California and around the country as girls flag football soars in popularity.

The number of girls playing flag football in U.S. high schools doubled to 11,000 in the decade leading up to 2018-19, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

On Thursday, the southern section of the California Interscholastic Federation was expected to vote on making it an official girls' high school sport. If approved, the state federation, which governs interscholastic sports in California, would take it up next month with a goal of making it an official sport in the nation's most populous state for the 2023-24 school year.

Flag football already is a sanctioned high school girls sport in states including Alabama and Nevada. And it was added as a collegiate sport by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, with colleges in Florida, Georgia, Kansas and elsewhere fielding teams.

While girls are allowed to play tackle football on high school teams in California, few do. Flag football allows them to experience the sport in a way "that has all the knowledge, skills, and ability and the strategy of traditional football without some of the more violent parts of it," said Paula Hart Rodas, president-elect of the CIF Southern Section's council who previously coached Lawndale High School's flag team.

In flag football, no one gets tackled. A play ends when an opposing player pulls off the flag of a ball-carrier. It also is far cheaper than tackle football since no helmets or pads are needed.

The NFL sees flag football as a way to encourage its female fans. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers started a pilot high school league during the last school year, giving many girls a first shot at playing.

Chase Hartman, the Chargers' former community relations manager, said more than 70 schools filled out interest forms for the new pilot league. The NFL teams selected eight schools to start and provided uniforms and gear.

"The response was quite frankly more than we were prepared for," he said.

Jake Jimenez, coach of the team at Redondo Union, said with COVID-19 still circulating he wasn't sure how many girls would want to play. But nearly three dozen showed up for the first tryouts last school year, and a similar number came out this year. Jimenez could only accept half of them. He hopes that once California sanctions the sport, he can build a junior varsity team and develop a pipeline of players.

"They loved being the pioneer of women in sports and girls in flag football," he said. "We are truly trailblazers."