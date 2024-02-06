This columnist was reared in a home where "Star Trek: The Original Series (TOS)" was a staple of our Pennsylvania family's weekly television viewing on Friday nights.
Not quite eight years of age when the show first premiered on NBC in 1966, the show presented me a possible view of the distant future in which racism was eradicated on Earth, war had been eliminated and money was no longer the driving passion of the lives of human beings.
Star Trek's creator, Gene Roddenberry, was an avowed atheist -- yet he created occasional small spaces on his program for expressions of faith.
To wit: a remarkable episode entitled "Bread and Circuses," which aired in March 1968, three weeks before the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Dr. McCoy beamed down to a planet featuring gladiator games reminiscent of the Roman Empire but with mid-20th century technology.
The gladiatorial contests, for example, were televised in Roddenberry's mythmaking.
As the plot unfolded, it became quickly evident a resistance movement had formed whose adherents pledged their allegiance to something other than temporal power, but rather to lives of love and peace.
Kirk and company heard the proponents call themselves "followers of the Sun," as in the star illuminating the planet with light and providing heat.
The Star Fleet officers concluded sun worshippers had to be primitives.
Only at the end of the show did all come to realize they had misspelled an important noun.
Not "Sun," but "S-O-N," as in the Son of God.
Kirk, abashed by his epiphany, declares just before the credits rolled on the episode: "Of course - Caesar and Christ. They had them both."
It was six days ago that this column was penned due to the publication requirements of our newspaper.
What you next read, therefore, may have been overtaken by events.
Vladimir Putin, unquestioned leader of Russia since 2000, might be considered a modern-day Caesar.
Some may scoff at the implied equivalence, but to my mind, Putin is behaving in a manner resembling an ancient Roman ruler through his unilateral decision late last month to invade Russia's sovereign neighbor to the west, Ukraine.
The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, has called on America to resist today's would-be Caesar.
"It's time for all free and democratic nations who value the principles and the territorial integrity and the right of any country for peace to stand together with us, but not only stand together with us, [but] act together with us to stop the war in Europe," said Markarova.
Jesus, you may recall, had a little to say about Caesar Augustus back in his day.
"Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God," the Master is quoted in Matthew 22:21.
As the reflective season of Lent begins, a choice for Americans to make in our time is laid out in utterly clear terms.
On tests given in school, some questions are presented as "forced choice," meaning a student is forbidden to abstain but must select between several options offered.
Friends, such a forced choice is upon us now, but our choice is truly binary.
Binary means we have only two options with abstention not a course available to the honorable, a group which, without knowledge, I will claim includes the readers of this missive.
Whether in geopolitics or in our personal lives, our everyday binary choice is whether we stand with the Caesars, the temporal powers of this world who come and go, or with Christ, the eternal power of the world to come.