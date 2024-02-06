This columnist was reared in a home where "Star Trek: The Original Series (TOS)" was a staple of our Pennsylvania family's weekly television viewing on Friday nights.

Not quite eight years of age when the show first premiered on NBC in 1966, the show presented me a possible view of the distant future in which racism was eradicated on Earth, war had been eliminated and money was no longer the driving passion of the lives of human beings.

Star Trek's creator, Gene Roddenberry, was an avowed atheist -- yet he created occasional small spaces on his program for expressions of faith.

To wit: a remarkable episode entitled "Bread and Circuses," which aired in March 1968, three weeks before the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Dr. McCoy beamed down to a planet featuring gladiator games reminiscent of the Roman Empire but with mid-20th century technology.

The gladiatorial contests, for example, were televised in Roddenberry's mythmaking.

As the plot unfolded, it became quickly evident a resistance movement had formed whose adherents pledged their allegiance to something other than temporal power, but rather to lives of love and peace.

Kirk and company heard the proponents call themselves "followers of the Sun," as in the star illuminating the planet with light and providing heat.

The Star Fleet officers concluded sun worshippers had to be primitives.

Only at the end of the show did all come to realize they had misspelled an important noun.

Not "Sun," but "S-O-N," as in the Son of God.

Kirk, abashed by his epiphany, declares just before the credits rolled on the episode: "Of course - Caesar and Christ. They had them both."