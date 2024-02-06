Cade Long: Advance High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: When my senior class played our prank on the school.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Advance High School valedictorian - Cade Long

Who is your role model, and why? My Grandma Sis because she was a hard worker and taught me numerous life lessons.

Advice to underclassmen: Finish everything you start, no matter how much work or time it requires.

Three words to describe the entire high-school experience: Strive for perfection.