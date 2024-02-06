All sections
June 15, 2017

Cade Long: Advance High School valedictorian

Parents' names: Michael Long, Angela Long-Cato Hometown: Advance, Missouri Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend the Missouri University of Science and Technology and major in business and management systems. I plan to open my own business following graduation...

Southeast Missourian
Cade Long, 2017 Advance High School valedictorian, plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Parents' names: Michael Long, Angela Long-Cato

Hometown: Advance, Missouri

Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend the Missouri University of Science and Technology and major in business and management systems. I plan to open my own business following graduation.

High-school activities: Future Business Leaders of America, cross country, baseball, Beta Club, FFA, quiz bowl.

Favorite high-school experience: When my senior class played our prank on the school.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Advance High School valedictorian - Cade Long
Who is your role model, and why? My Grandma Sis because she was a hard worker and taught me numerous life lessons.

Advice to underclassmen: Finish everything you start, no matter how much work or time it requires.

Three words to describe the entire high-school experience: Strive for perfection.

Community
