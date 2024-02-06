Cade Long: Advance High School valedictorian

Parents' names: Michael Long, Angela Long-Cato
Hometown: Advance, Missouri
Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend the Missouri University of Science and Technology and major in business and management systems. I plan to open my own business following graduation.
High-school activities: Future Business Leaders of America, cross country, baseball, Beta Club, FFA, quiz bowl.
Favorite high-school experience: When my senior class played our prank on the school.
Who is your role model, and why? My Grandma Sis because she was a hard worker and taught me numerous life lessons.
Advice to underclassmen: Finish everything you start, no matter how much work or time it requires.
Three words to describe the entire high-school experience: Strive for perfection.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.