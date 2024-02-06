Buy the River: Getting personal about bridal with Athena Albright

Athena Albright knows bridal, and with this season's prom and wedding events in full swing, she is more than ready to make your acquaintance. The Andrew Jackson Bridal Co., 1733 N. Kingshighway, has a diverse retail selection with a boutique approach to serving their customers. I had the pleasure of meeting Athena recently during an afternoon rush of patrons. She graciously talked to me about how she views the bridal industry, what makes her shop unique and she gave me some fun lesser-known facts about the origin of the wedding ceremony.

Buy the River: What is one of the biggest misconceptions people have when they come into The Andrew Jackson Bridal Co.?

Athena Albright: [They] buy online at Amazon, Etsy, eBay, or they go into Walmart, Target, Macy's, Nordstrom, and we're not that industry. They come in and they think, "Oh, I can get a bridal gown in a week," or " I have five bridesmaids, and I'm getting married in a month." I have a line backed up for a couple months, so that's just not happening. (Laughs.)

BTR: You guys are the real deal boutique!

A: This is the real deal! We're just no longer in that shop-and-go mindset. We are back in the 1900s in our service but we're operating in the 2000s industry. Everyone doesn't shop like in the 1900s, but that is where we are based. This is not a drive-through boutique. We are specialized.

BTR: What is one way you are different from those drive-through dress shops?

A: We push appointments. It is an experience. We can take walk-ins because we are staffed more than most other shops; however, we won't get to go through everything, and we will not be ready for you, so to speak. We want to be sure we take care of you all the way around. We don't want anyone to feel rushed.

BTR: What about men? What is their experience like?