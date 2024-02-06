All sections
July 9, 2017

Bursting flavor from the grill

Summer is here, and barbecue season is in full swing. I always look for new recipes to put on my grill when summer grilling season rolls around, and this year is no different. There is such a wide preference between gas or charcoal grills, and now there are so many more options like the pellet-fed grills. Whatever your preferred method of outdoor cooking is, there are plenty of recipes to try...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

Summer is here, and barbecue season is in full swing. I always look for new recipes to put on my grill when summer grilling season rolls around, and this year is no different.

There is such a wide preference between gas or charcoal grills, and now there are so many more options like the pellet-fed grills. Whatever your preferred method of outdoor cooking is, there are plenty of recipes to try.

I have a few recipes today from sauces to meats that may get your own creative juices flowing. Go start your fire because it is barbecue season!

Miso-Glazed Chicken Burgers with Cabbage-Apple Slaw

  • 2 pounds ground white-meat chicken
  • 1 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs
  • 1 medium onion
  • 2 ribs celery
  • 2 egg whites
  • 3 tablespoons sesame oil
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup miso paste
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 cups shredded cabbage (purple and/or white)
  • 2 crisp, sweet red apples
  • 8 Sesame buns
  • Cooking spray

In a large bowl, combine chicken, breadcrumbs, 2/3 cup onion, celery, egg whites, and 2 tablespoons sesame oil. Season with 2 teaspoons each salt and pepper. Shape into 8 equal (about 5 1/2 ounces each) patties. Place patties between squares of waxed paper and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

In a small bowl, combine miso paste, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and 2 tablespoons cider vinegar. Equally divide miso glaze into two bowls (one for grilling and one for drizzling on slaw). Set both aside.

In a large bowl, toss to combine cabbage, apples, and remaining onion, sesame oil, brown sugar and cider vinegar. Set aside.

Heat grill to medium. Grill buns, split side down, until warmed, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter. Coat grill with cooking spray and grill burgers, about 6 minutes per side. Brush burgers with miso glaze from the first bowl, flip, and grill for 1 1/2 minutes more. Repeat for other side. Place burgers on bottom buns; then layer with slaw, a drizzle of miso glaze from the second bowl, and top buns.

Bone-In Rib Eye Steaks with Sweet, Pan-Roasted Garlic

  • 25 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/2--1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 bone-in rib-eye steaks, 1-inch thick, 10 to 12 ounces each, trimmed of excess fat
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the garlic and red pepper flakes with 1/2 to 1 cup of oil, making sure you have enough oil to cover the garlic cloves. Cook at a low simmer until the garlic starts to brown, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the garlic to cool in the oil. The garlic will continue to soften and brown until the oil cools. Set aside.

Pour 1/4 cup of the garlic oil onto a sheet pan. Dredge the steaks through the oil, coating both sides. Season evenly with salt and pepper. Allow the steaks to stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before grilling. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat, 450 degrees to 550 degrees.

Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the steaks over direct high heat, with the lid closed as much as possible, until cooked to your desired doneness, 6 to 8 minutes for medium rare, turning once or twice (if flare-ups occur, move the steaks temporarily over indirect heat). Remove from the grill and let rest for 3 to 5 minutes.

Serve the steaks warm, topped with a generous sprinkling of salt and some soft garlic cloves. Spoon some of the garlic oil over the steaks, if desired. The garlic cloves will become soft and mild as they cook and simmer in the oil. If you have never eaten garlic like this, give it a try.

Grilled Steak Kabobs With Orange Relish

  • 1 1/2 cups orange segments, chopped
  • 1/2 cup cucumber, chopped
  • 1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1/2 minced jalapeÃ±o
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 pounds beef sirloin
  • 1/2 red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon jerk seasoning

Toss together 1 1/2 cups chopped orange segments, 1/2 cup each chopped cucumber and red bell pepper, 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, 1/2 minced jalapeÃ±o, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and salt and black pepper.

Toss together 2 pounds sirloin (cut into 1-inch pieces), 1/2 red onion (cut into 1-inch pieces), 2 tablespoons canola oil, 1 tablespoon jerk seasoning, and salt and black pepper; thread on 6 (8-inch) metal skewers.

Grill, turning once, until medium-rare, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve with relish and lime wedges.

Spicy and Tangy BBQ Sauce

  • 1/2 cup reduced sugar ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon Louisiana Hot Sauce
  • 1-2 teaspoons yellow mustard
  • 1 teaspoon liquid smoke
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin

In a small mixing bowl and add 1/2 cup reduced sugar ketchup. Add Louisiana Hot Sauce, Worcestershire Sauce, liquid smoke, garlic powder, onion powder, and chili powder. Mix well. Add some extra cayenne pepper if it isn't hot enough. Add a little bit of mustard. Start with 2 teaspoons but test it before you add too much. Add the cumin and mix well. Keep mixing until all lumps are dissolved and the sauce is to your taste.

Blue Cheese Chicken Patty Melts with Grilled Onions

  • 1 1/2 pounds ground chicken (preferably thigh meat)
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 large sweet yellow onion, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch slices
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 slices blue cheese, each about 1 ounce
  • 8 slices rye bread

Shape the ground chicken into four equal-sized patties, each about 3/4-inch thick. With your thumb or the back of a spoon, make a shallow indentation about 1 inch wide in the center of each patty so the centers are about 1/2 an inch thick. This will help the patties cook evenly and prevent them from puffing on the grill. Cover the patties with plastic wrap and refrigerate until you are ready to grill them, or for at least 5 minutes.

In a small bowl mix the mayonnaise and mustard.

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat, 350 degrees to 450 degrees.

Lightly coat the onion slices on both sides with oil and season with salt and pepper. Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill over direct medium heat, with the lid closed as much as possible, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes, turning once. Remove from the grill.

Lightly brush the patties on both sides with oil and season evenly with salt and pepper. Grill over direct medium heat, with the lid closed as much as possible, until fully cooked but still juicy, 12 to 14 minutes, turning once. During the last 2 to 3 minutes of grilling time, place a slice of cheese on top of each patty. Transfer the patties to a platter. Brush the bread on one side with some oil and toast the slices over direct medium heat until browned on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes, turning once. Serve the burgers on rye with the mayonnaise mixture and some onions on top.

Vinegar Based BBQ Sauce

This type of sauce is popular in North Carolina. You can use this sauce as a basting sauce, or just mix it into your cooked meat when you are ready to eat.

  • 1 cup cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar

In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, salt, cayenne pepper, crushed red pepper flakes and brown sugar. Mix well and allow ingredients to mesh for about 4 to 8 hours before using.

Grilled Salmon Sauce

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger or ground ginger powder

In a small saucepan, combine ingredients. Cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Brush on salmon while grilling.

Grilled Ham Steak with Mustard Sauce

  • 1 ham steak, 1/2-inch thick, 1 pound
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon apricot preserves

Cut outer edge of fat on ham diagonally at 1-inch intervals to prevent curling (do not cut into ham). Mix mustard, honey and preserves.

Heat coals or gas grill for direct heat. Grill ham uncovered 4 to 6 inches from medium-high heat 4 minutes. Turn ham; brush with mustard mixture. Grill 4 minutes longer. Turn ham again; brush with remaining mustard mixture. Grill about 2 minutes longer or until heated through.

Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.

