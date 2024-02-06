Bursting flavor from the grill

By Susan McClanahan
Summer is here, and barbecue season is in full swing. I always look for new recipes to put on my grill when summer grilling season rolls around, and this year is no different.
There is such a wide preference between gas or charcoal grills, and now there are so many more options like the pellet-fed grills. Whatever your preferred method of outdoor cooking is, there are plenty of recipes to try.
I have a few recipes today from sauces to meats that may get your own creative juices flowing. Go start your fire because it is barbecue season!
In a large bowl, combine chicken, breadcrumbs, 2/3 cup onion, celery, egg whites, and 2 tablespoons sesame oil. Season with 2 teaspoons each salt and pepper. Shape into 8 equal (about 5 1/2 ounces each) patties. Place patties between squares of waxed paper and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.
In a small bowl, combine miso paste, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and 2 tablespoons cider vinegar. Equally divide miso glaze into two bowls (one for grilling and one for drizzling on slaw). Set both aside.
In a large bowl, toss to combine cabbage, apples, and remaining onion, sesame oil, brown sugar and cider vinegar. Set aside.
Heat grill to medium. Grill buns, split side down, until warmed, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter. Coat grill with cooking spray and grill burgers, about 6 minutes per side. Brush burgers with miso glaze from the first bowl, flip, and grill for 1 1/2 minutes more. Repeat for other side. Place burgers on bottom buns; then layer with slaw, a drizzle of miso glaze from the second bowl, and top buns.
In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the garlic and red pepper flakes with 1/2 to 1 cup of oil, making sure you have enough oil to cover the garlic cloves. Cook at a low simmer until the garlic starts to brown, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the garlic to cool in the oil. The garlic will continue to soften and brown until the oil cools. Set aside.
Pour 1/4 cup of the garlic oil onto a sheet pan. Dredge the steaks through the oil, coating both sides. Season evenly with salt and pepper. Allow the steaks to stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before grilling. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat, 450 degrees to 550 degrees.
Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the steaks over direct high heat, with the lid closed as much as possible, until cooked to your desired doneness, 6 to 8 minutes for medium rare, turning once or twice (if flare-ups occur, move the steaks temporarily over indirect heat). Remove from the grill and let rest for 3 to 5 minutes.
Serve the steaks warm, topped with a generous sprinkling of salt and some soft garlic cloves. Spoon some of the garlic oil over the steaks, if desired. The garlic cloves will become soft and mild as they cook and simmer in the oil. If you have never eaten garlic like this, give it a try.
Toss together 1 1/2 cups chopped orange segments, 1/2 cup each chopped cucumber and red bell pepper, 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, 1/2 minced jalapeÃ±o, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and salt and black pepper.
Toss together 2 pounds sirloin (cut into 1-inch pieces), 1/2 red onion (cut into 1-inch pieces), 2 tablespoons canola oil, 1 tablespoon jerk seasoning, and salt and black pepper; thread on 6 (8-inch) metal skewers.
Grill, turning once, until medium-rare, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve with relish and lime wedges.
In a small mixing bowl and add 1/2 cup reduced sugar ketchup. Add Louisiana Hot Sauce, Worcestershire Sauce, liquid smoke, garlic powder, onion powder, and chili powder. Mix well. Add some extra cayenne pepper if it isn't hot enough. Add a little bit of mustard. Start with 2 teaspoons but test it before you add too much. Add the cumin and mix well. Keep mixing until all lumps are dissolved and the sauce is to your taste.
Shape the ground chicken into four equal-sized patties, each about 3/4-inch thick. With your thumb or the back of a spoon, make a shallow indentation about 1 inch wide in the center of each patty so the centers are about 1/2 an inch thick. This will help the patties cook evenly and prevent them from puffing on the grill. Cover the patties with plastic wrap and refrigerate until you are ready to grill them, or for at least 5 minutes.
In a small bowl mix the mayonnaise and mustard.
Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat, 350 degrees to 450 degrees.
Lightly coat the onion slices on both sides with oil and season with salt and pepper. Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill over direct medium heat, with the lid closed as much as possible, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes, turning once. Remove from the grill.
Lightly brush the patties on both sides with oil and season evenly with salt and pepper. Grill over direct medium heat, with the lid closed as much as possible, until fully cooked but still juicy, 12 to 14 minutes, turning once. During the last 2 to 3 minutes of grilling time, place a slice of cheese on top of each patty. Transfer the patties to a platter. Brush the bread on one side with some oil and toast the slices over direct medium heat until browned on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes, turning once. Serve the burgers on rye with the mayonnaise mixture and some onions on top.
This type of sauce is popular in North Carolina. You can use this sauce as a basting sauce, or just mix it into your cooked meat when you are ready to eat.
In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, salt, cayenne pepper, crushed red pepper flakes and brown sugar. Mix well and allow ingredients to mesh for about 4 to 8 hours before using.
In a small saucepan, combine ingredients. Cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Brush on salmon while grilling.
Cut outer edge of fat on ham diagonally at 1-inch intervals to prevent curling (do not cut into ham). Mix mustard, honey and preserves.
Heat coals or gas grill for direct heat. Grill ham uncovered 4 to 6 inches from medium-high heat 4 minutes. Turn ham; brush with mustard mixture. Grill 4 minutes longer. Turn ham again; brush with remaining mustard mixture. Grill about 2 minutes longer or until heated through.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
