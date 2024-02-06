Bursting flavor from the grill

By Susan McClanahan

Summer is here, and barbecue season is in full swing. I always look for new recipes to put on my grill when summer grilling season rolls around, and this year is no different.

There is such a wide preference between gas or charcoal grills, and now there are so many more options like the pellet-fed grills. Whatever your preferred method of outdoor cooking is, there are plenty of recipes to try.

I have a few recipes today from sauces to meats that may get your own creative juices flowing. Go start your fire because it is barbecue season!

Miso-Glazed Chicken Burgers with Cabbage-Apple Slaw

2 pounds ground white-meat chicken

1 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs

1 medium onion

2 ribs celery

2 egg whites

3 tablespoons sesame oil

Sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup miso paste

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/3 cup cider vinegar

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 cups shredded cabbage (purple and/or white)

2 crisp, sweet red apples

8 Sesame buns

Cooking spray

In a large bowl, combine chicken, breadcrumbs, 2/3 cup onion, celery, egg whites, and 2 tablespoons sesame oil. Season with 2 teaspoons each salt and pepper. Shape into 8 equal (about 5 1/2 ounces each) patties. Place patties between squares of waxed paper and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

In a small bowl, combine miso paste, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and 2 tablespoons cider vinegar. Equally divide miso glaze into two bowls (one for grilling and one for drizzling on slaw). Set both aside.

In a large bowl, toss to combine cabbage, apples, and remaining onion, sesame oil, brown sugar and cider vinegar. Set aside.

Heat grill to medium. Grill buns, split side down, until warmed, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter. Coat grill with cooking spray and grill burgers, about 6 minutes per side. Brush burgers with miso glaze from the first bowl, flip, and grill for 1 1/2 minutes more. Repeat for other side. Place burgers on bottom buns; then layer with slaw, a drizzle of miso glaze from the second bowl, and top buns.

Bone-In Rib Eye Steaks with Sweet, Pan-Roasted Garlic

25 garlic cloves, peeled

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2--1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 bone-in rib-eye steaks, 1-inch thick, 10 to 12 ounces each, trimmed of excess fat

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the garlic and red pepper flakes with 1/2 to 1 cup of oil, making sure you have enough oil to cover the garlic cloves. Cook at a low simmer until the garlic starts to brown, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the garlic to cool in the oil. The garlic will continue to soften and brown until the oil cools. Set aside.

Pour 1/4 cup of the garlic oil onto a sheet pan. Dredge the steaks through the oil, coating both sides. Season evenly with salt and pepper. Allow the steaks to stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before grilling. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat, 450 degrees to 550 degrees.

Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the steaks over direct high heat, with the lid closed as much as possible, until cooked to your desired doneness, 6 to 8 minutes for medium rare, turning once or twice (if flare-ups occur, move the steaks temporarily over indirect heat). Remove from the grill and let rest for 3 to 5 minutes.

Serve the steaks warm, topped with a generous sprinkling of salt and some soft garlic cloves. Spoon some of the garlic oil over the steaks, if desired. The garlic cloves will become soft and mild as they cook and simmer in the oil. If you have never eaten garlic like this, give it a try.

Grilled Steak Kabobs With Orange Relish

1 1/2 cups orange segments, chopped

1/2 cup cucumber, chopped

1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 minced jalapeÃ±o

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 pounds beef sirloin

1/2 red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon jerk seasoning

Toss together 1 1/2 cups chopped orange segments, 1/2 cup each chopped cucumber and red bell pepper, 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, 1/2 minced jalapeÃ±o, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and salt and black pepper.

Toss together 2 pounds sirloin (cut into 1-inch pieces), 1/2 red onion (cut into 1-inch pieces), 2 tablespoons canola oil, 1 tablespoon jerk seasoning, and salt and black pepper; thread on 6 (8-inch) metal skewers.

Grill, turning once, until medium-rare, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve with relish and lime wedges.