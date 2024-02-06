Building bridges is a good thing

Several of Marge's friends as well as Marge and I went to a diner in Cape Girardeau recently for supper. It was a time to visit and enjoy. Our waitress did a good job. We got our drinks and orders in a timely way. The food was good. But she failed to make a connection or to start building a bridge to those she waited on. If we go back to the same diner, we won't designate her as our waitress. On the other hand, we go to a Mexican diner, and one of the waitresses has made an effort to build a bridge with us. We will go out of our way to have her wait on us. And quite honestly this bridge makes a difference on how we tip.

Bridges or connections between people are important. These bridges add to a relationship or tear relationships apart. We go through life dumping on everyone and treating them badly and never offering a compliment. We never even try to build a bridge or form a relationship with someone else. One of these days when we need a friend, there won't be any. It will be our own fault. We never built any bridges with others, and we destroyed the ones that were started. This is true whether it be family or friends or even adversaries. It's odd, but even those who don't like each other can build bridges of respect between them.

We had some friends come to visit a couple weeks ago. They came to visit and get to know Grace, our dog, but also to sample my coffee. So when they showed up, each of them pulled a dog treat out of his pocket and won a star award from Grace. Just a little preparation made a big difference in how Grace accepted them. It was an act of kindness to our Grace that added to the bridges of friendship we have with them. They got a star in my book. Vic came up the other day and brought Grace some tennis balls. Bonus points to Vic.