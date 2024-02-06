All sections
FeaturesFebruary 8, 2024

Buffalo wings with less splatter

We will start by acknowledging that deep-fried chicken wings are very, very good. And when I am out and about in a bar-ish setting, it's difficult to pass them up. But deep frying chicken wings -- or really anything -- at home? Very rare in my kitchen. It's messy, it calls for lots of oil, and then you have to make a whole lot to justify the amount of oil you use...

By KATIE WORKMAN ~ Associated Press

We will start by acknowledging that deep-fried chicken wings are very, very good. And when I am out and about in a bar-ish setting, it's difficult to pass them up.

But deep frying chicken wings -- or really anything -- at home? Very rare in my kitchen. It's messy, it calls for lots of oil, and then you have to make a whole lot to justify the amount of oil you use.

For this year's Super Bowl festivities, consider a simpler way.

I am among the many who have had their lives enriched by the air fryer. In a short amount of time, you can make a variety of crispy and crunchy foods without a bottle of oil, excessive splattering or quite so much guilt. And hooray, fried chicken wings are one of the foods the air fryer is made for.

All you have to do is toss the wings in a small bit of oil and place them in the air fryer. Toss them around again at least once during frying so they brown evenly. Then toss the now-crispy wings with a simple butter-hot sauce mixture, serve up a ridiculously easy homemade blue-cheese dip, and you're ready for game day. Or just a fabulous snack.

Want it spicier? Add more Frank's, and maybe a bit of cayenne pepper.

Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings

Serves 6

Wings:

  • 2 pounds chicken wings, flat part and "drummies" separated, tips saved for stock
  • 2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
  • Buffalo Sauce:
  • 2/3 cup Frank's Red Hot Sauce
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Blue Cheese Dip:

  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons whole milk, half and half, or heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 finely chopped scallions, white and green parts
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
  • Carrots and celery sticks for serving

Cook the wings: In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with the oil, salt and pepper. Place them into the basket of the air fryer; they can overlap a bit, but they shouldn't be stacked. Cook for 25 to 30 minutes at 400Â°F if your air fryer has temperature settings, or the dual cook setting if it doesn't. Turn the wings halfway through the cooking, redistributing them so they cook more evenly. Remove them when they are browned and crisp.

Make the Buffalo sauce: While the wings are cooking, combine the Frank's Red Hot Sauce and the melted butter in a large bowl.

Make the blue cheese dip: In a small bowl, mix together the sour cream, mayonnaise, blue cheese, 1 tablespoon milk, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, scallions, and salt and pepper. If the dip is thicker than you'd like, add the extra tablespoon of milk (or other dairy product).

Transfer the hot cooked wings to the large bowl and toss with the buffalo sauce.

Transfer to a serving platter and serve with the Blue Cheese Dip and carrot and celery sticks.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

