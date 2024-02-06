Buffalo wings with less splatter

We will start by acknowledging that deep-fried chicken wings are very, very good. And when I am out and about in a bar-ish setting, it's difficult to pass them up.

But deep frying chicken wings -- or really anything -- at home? Very rare in my kitchen. It's messy, it calls for lots of oil, and then you have to make a whole lot to justify the amount of oil you use.

For this year's Super Bowl festivities, consider a simpler way.

I am among the many who have had their lives enriched by the air fryer. In a short amount of time, you can make a variety of crispy and crunchy foods without a bottle of oil, excessive splattering or quite so much guilt. And hooray, fried chicken wings are one of the foods the air fryer is made for.

All you have to do is toss the wings in a small bit of oil and place them in the air fryer. Toss them around again at least once during frying so they brown evenly. Then toss the now-crispy wings with a simple butter-hot sauce mixture, serve up a ridiculously easy homemade blue-cheese dip, and you're ready for game day. Or just a fabulous snack.

Want it spicier? Add more Frank's, and maybe a bit of cayenne pepper.

Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings

Serves 6