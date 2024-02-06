All sections
CommunityMarch 30, 2024

Buds everybody loves

Celebrate the end of redbud season in Southeast Missouri with stunning blossoms. Discover why this native tree, loved by pollinators and perfect for homemade jelly, is a must-have for your garden.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The season for the beautiful redbud tree is about to end for this spring. In Southeast Missouri the redbud blossoms have been especially pretty this year.

I've seen many trees with limbs covered with blossoms like the cluster I have photographed here. Redbud blossoms appear up and down the limbs of this wonderful, small tree before its leaves appear.

I highly recommend planting this native North American tree over non-native ornamental trees such as the designer Callery pears. Native pollinator insects of many kinds source the redbud flowers for nectar. The petals of the redbud blossoms can be harvested and turned into a very tasty jelly that you will love on your morning pancakes.

Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

Aaron Horrell
