Buddy's (rock and) Rolled Ice Cream is a sweet treat

Like a lot of you, when I was a kid, my small-town ice cream shop closed up for the winter. Those white-smeared windows would appear, looking so desolate and barren, and I would know that the cold, soft ice cream was done until next year. For me, when those windows were scraped clear and the sugary wonders behind revealed once again, that was the true start of summer. The first trip of the summer to the ice cream shop was a big deal, a true treat. There are so many memories on that small strip of street with ice cream on one side and a quiet green park on the other. For instance, I remember vividly the feel of the first soft-serve cone of the year in my hand as I crossed the street with my dad to the park, waiting until I crossed to take that first lick. And I remember the heartbreak and anguish a couple of seconds later when the top of my cone ended up in the road. It makes me smile now, but ice cream was serious business then.

At Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream, ice cream is still serious business, and I truly believe there are many memories to be made here. With the crisp brightness of an old-fashioned ice cream parlor, Buddy's manages to look modern and fresh with whimsical artwork of pets on the walls. Take a moment to take a look at them. I dare you to not smile.

Perfect sugary rose buds of ice creams, rolled fresh at Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

I am confident in saying that this is the freshest ice cream in Cape Girardeau. Your server mixes and freezes your ice cream right in front of you, and, if you will forgive my pun, in the coolest way. It starts with a small cup of liquid ice cream poured across a bitingly cold metal plate. Then the add-ins you have chosen are put into the cream, and your ice cream artist will start to quickly chop all the ingredients with putty knives. I chose the Salty Dog with caramel and pretzels. My husband ordered a banana pudding-based creation, and the maker threw a whole half a banana into his. With one knife in each hand, my ice cream artist chopped and spread, chopped and spread with all of the gusto of a Japanese sous-chef until all the ingredients were one creamy half-frozen lump. Then she spread it into a perfect rectangle, about 15 inches long and a foot wide, and very very thin. This is when the final freeze happens. Immediately after working the ice cream into this flat sheet, she drizzled a generous amount of caramel on top and began at the edges of the sheet with the putty knife, levering it under the sheet and rolling it into five identical and tightly shaped rolls. She stood the rolls up in the bowl and they looked like delicious little rose buds. Then she added whipped cream, more caramel, and a salty pretzel to the top.