features May 27, 2023

Buckhannon scholarship awarded

Jenna Joy Essner of Thomas W. Kelly High School is the 2023 recipient of the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship, which was presented to her at graduation by her grandfather, Scott Sander. Jenna is the daughter of Jamie William and Emily Joy Essner of Scott City. She is attending Southeast Missouri State University to reach her goal of RN-Bachelor of Science in Nursing...