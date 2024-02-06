All sections
featuresMay 27, 2023
Buckhannon scholarship awarded
Jenna Joy Essner of Thomas W. Kelly High School is the 2023 recipient of the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship, which was presented to her at graduation by her grandfather, Scott Sander. Jenna is the daughter of Jamie William and Emily Joy Essner of Scott City. She is attending Southeast Missouri State University to reach her goal of RN-Bachelor of Science in Nursing...
Jenna Essner stands with her grandparents, Scott and Debbie Sander, after receiving the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship.
Jenna Essner stands with her grandparents, Scott and Debbie Sander, after receiving the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship.Submitted

Jenna Joy Essner of Thomas W. Kelly High School is the 2023 recipient of the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship, which was presented to her at graduation by her grandfather, Scott Sander. Jenna is the daughter of Jamie William and Emily Joy Essner of Scott City. She is attending Southeast Missouri State University to reach her goal of RN-Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

This is the 17th year for the $4,000 scholarship awarded to a graduating senior of a Scott County public high school who plans to become a registered nurse.

Community
