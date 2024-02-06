Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship awarded

Jersey Carin Black of Scott City has been awarded the 2021 Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship. Black, the daughter of Jasen Black and Rhonda Gray of Scott City, will attend the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center this fall to begin her studies toward her goal of becoming a registered nurse with a RN and Bachelor of Science in Nursing, according to a news release. This is the 15th year for the $4,000 scholarship awarded to a graduating senior of a Scott County public high school who plans to become a registered nurse, the release said.