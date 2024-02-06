Bubble Crush Tea Studio — a cool spot for a refreshing drink

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, we are officially in the midst of the Dog Days of Summer, which means everyone is looking for ways to keep cool in the sweltering temperatures. If that sounds like you, Bubble Crush Tea Studio may be right up your alley.

Bubble Crush Tea Studio opened in May at 2143 Independence St., Suite 105, in Cape Girardeau, which is conveniently located between the Walmart Neighborhood Market and Aldi grocery stores.

The first thing I noticed when I walked in, was the soothing light and airy atmosphere. The decor felt intentional yet minimal. It managed to catch my attention while remaining in the background like an afterthought. Pink flamingos, gold accents, string lights and inspirational words punctuate the room. One review described it as being perfect location for the photo-focused social media platform Instagram. I would say it epitomizes the look a first-year college freshman might aim to achieve in her dorm room. #GOALS. #ZEN. #NAMASTE.

The second thing I noticed was the menu. There were many beverage options, and I'm not sure I understood most of them. I would guesstimate the individuals ordering ahead of me were likely in their late teens to early 20s. They easily spoke the lingo. They ordered quickly and confidently. They paid and moved along. I, on the other hand, am rounding up to my 50s so I put on my reading glasses and carefully reviewed the menu with the same intensity and confusion as I might use when reviewing the portfolio summary my broker sends me. Hey, I'm just being honest. I may not know exactly what everything means, but I know enough to decipher between good and bad. After a quick question and answer session I pointed to a photograph and said confidently, "I'll have that." Strawberries? Cream Cheese? Cheesecake? Cheese Cream? I don't know, but it definitely looked like it might be refreshing. I thought to myself, "This is going to be good."