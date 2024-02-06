All sections
FeaturesJune 29, 2017

Bryston Beggs - Kelly High School valedictorian

Parents: Donald and Sheila Beggs Hometown: Blodgett, Missouri Post-graduation plans: Study economics and statistics at Truman State University. High-school activities: Drama club, FTA, FBLA, Beta Club, physics club, chemistry club. Favorite high-school experience: Performing plays with the drama club...

Southeast Missourian
Bryston Beggs is Kelly High School's 2017 valedictorian. He plans to study economics and statistics at Truman State University.
Bryston Beggs is Kelly High School's 2017 valedictorian. He plans to study economics and statistics at Truman State University.Laura Simon

Parents: Donald and Sheila Beggs

Hometown: Blodgett, Missouri

Post-graduation plans: Study economics and statistics at Truman State University.

High-school activities: Drama club, FTA, FBLA, Beta Club, physics club, chemistry club.

Favorite high-school experience: Performing plays with the drama club.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Kelly High School valedictorian - Bryston Beggs
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Kelly High School valedictorian - Bryston Beggs

Role model: My teacher, coach Rod McQuerter, because I believe he truly loves life and appreciates what he has and is always trying to help others.

Advice to underclassmen: Make the most of your high-school experience, try new things, and have fun with it.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Fun, friends, procrastination.

Community
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

