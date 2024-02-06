Bryston Beggs - Kelly High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: Performing plays with the drama club.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Kelly High School valedictorian - Bryston Beggs

Role model: My teacher, coach Rod McQuerter, because I believe he truly loves life and appreciates what he has and is always trying to help others.

Advice to underclassmen: Make the most of your high-school experience, try new things, and have fun with it.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Fun, friends, procrastination.