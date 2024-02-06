Bryston Beggs - Kelly High School valedictorian

Parents: Donald and Sheila Beggs
Hometown: Blodgett, Missouri
Post-graduation plans: Study economics and statistics at Truman State University.
High-school activities: Drama club, FTA, FBLA, Beta Club, physics club, chemistry club.
Favorite high-school experience: Performing plays with the drama club.
Role model: My teacher, coach Rod McQuerter, because I believe he truly loves life and appreciates what he has and is always trying to help others.
Advice to underclassmen: Make the most of your high-school experience, try new things, and have fun with it.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Fun, friends, procrastination.
