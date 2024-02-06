All sections
August 14, 2021

Brush hog hazard

You gotta love the country life. It's not as boring as some might say. Even brush hogging has the potential to make an interesting memory. Every summer I do some brush hogging around my small property to keep the place looking halfway respectable. Because a doe whitetail deer hangs around and raises a fawn every year, I usually wait until around the last of July to brush hog. I don't want to run over a fawn, and I don't want to eliminate the safety of cover for a fawn...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
You gotta love the country life. It's not as boring as some might say. Even brush hogging has the potential to make an interesting memory.

Every summer I do some brush hogging around my small property to keep the place looking halfway respectable. Because a doe whitetail deer hangs around and raises a fawn every year, I usually wait until around the last of July to brush hog. I don't want to run over a fawn, and I don't want to eliminate the safety of cover for a fawn.

This photo shows my surprise memory. I accidentally ran the right front tire of my tractor over a deer antler, puncturing the tire. Antlers like this are called "sheds." Antlers drop from the heads of buck deer during winter.

Column
