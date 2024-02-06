Brush hog hazard

Every summer I do some brush hogging around my small property to keep the place looking halfway respectable. Because a doe whitetail deer hangs around and raises a fawn every year, I usually wait until around the last of July to brush hog. I don't want to run over a fawn, and I don't want to eliminate the safety of cover for a fawn.

This photo shows my surprise memory. I accidentally ran the right front tire of my tractor over a deer antler, puncturing the tire. Antlers like this are called "sheds." Antlers drop from the heads of buck deer during winter.