Brunch recipes for your family to enjoy

With the holidays upon us, families will be gathering together to spend time together. Breakfast or brunch will be a priority as members wake up to start another day of fun together.
We have a few favorite recipes we always make when we are together, and I'm sure your family does as well. So, I thought I would pull together a few new recipes to try this Christmas season. I hope you enjoy them as much I think we will. Have fun!
This Blueberry Croissant Puff is made from buttery croissants, fruit, and a cream cheese milk mixture that is baked until golden brown.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place croissant pieces in a 9-inch square pan or deep-dish pie plate. Sprinkle with blueberries.
Beat cream cheese and sugar until well blended. Add the eggs, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla in medium bowl with electric mixer until well blended. Gradually add milk, beating well after each addition. Pour evenly over croissant pieces. Let stand 20 minutes or soak overnight.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until set in center and golden brown. Check the dish halfway through baking ... you may want to cover it with foil for the last 10 minutes if the tops are getting too browned.
Serve warm sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Variation: Instead of baking in a square pan bake individually. Place croissant pieces evenly in 10 (1/2-cup) ramekins; sprinkle with blueberries and pour cream cheese mixture evenly over croissant pieces. Let stand 20 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until set in center and golden brown.
Note: This can easily be doubled in a 9-inchby-13-inch pan.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/blueberry-croissant-puff/
Confetti Bacon Hashbrown Casserole is a great breakfast for entertaining filled with cheesy hashbrowns, eggs, chiles, green onions, and red bell pepper.
Preheat the oven to 350 and grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
In a large bowl, add the hash browns, cottage cheese, eggs, cheddar and Swiss cheese, green chiles, 1/2 of the bacon, 1/2 of the red bell pepper, and 1/2 of the green onions (reserve the rest for the top). Stir together well and pour into the prepared dish.
Sprinkle with remaining bacon and bell pepper. Cover with foil and bake for 60 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until potatoes are done. Remove from oven and sprinkle with remaining green onions. Cut into squares and serve.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/confetti-bacon-hash-brown-casserole/
For the hollandaise sauce:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Separate English muffins and line them up vertically in a baking dish. Tuck slices of Canadian bacon in between the muffin halves.
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder and salt.
Pour evenly over muffins in baking dish. Cover dish tightly with foil and bake 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 30 minutes more.
During the last few minutes of baking, prepare the Hollandaise sauce:
Add egg yolks, lemon juice and salt to a blender and blend at medium-high speed until lightened in color, about 30 seconds. Lower blender speed and slowly drizzle in melted butter. Continue blending until all butter is incorporated. Adjust lemon juice and salt as needed, drizzle over casserole, and enjoy! Sprinkle with fresh chives before serving, if desired.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/eggs-benedict-breakfast-bake/?fbclid=IwAR1AZ4wotDuP_pjhtgLtvaemRIsMCk_fQ1CvvNcXd-zU5iqfOPi9hl6GOWY
Prepare sausages according to package instructions.
Unroll crescent roll dough into triangles; place one cooked sausage on each triangle and top with shredded cheese.
Roll into crescent shape; bake at 350 degrees approx. 15 minutes.
Remove from oven. Drizzle with maple syrup.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/maple-sausage-crescent-rolls/
A simple yet delectable recipe, these are the perfect addition to your Christmas brunch buffet. They are the perfect easy finger food for your family to enjoy.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Spray a wire rack with non-stick spray. Line a sheet pan with foil and place the wire rack on top of the sheet pan.
Mix the salt, cayenne pepper and paprika together.
Take each potato wedge and dredge it in the seasoning.
Take a piece of bacon and wrap it around the potato beginning and ending on the same side. Place the potato down on the side where the bacon end pieces meet. (This will keep it from unwrapping as it cooks, and you won't need toothpicks.) Repeat with each potato wedge.
Cook for 30 minutes at 425 degrees.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/bacon-wrapped-sweet-potato-wedges/?fbclid=IwAR0Rn4B-RihnWJGwhE0k9j1vrgXbCH5x8tJf5EEbGgwfVrwuHEGY8UA0IlY
Excellent orange yeast rolls with a warm buttery glaze.
Glaze:
Combine the yeast and warm water, stir, and let stand for 5 minutes to bloom.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the yeast mixture, 1/4 cup of the sugar, 6 tablespoons of the butter, eggs, sour cream and salt until smooth. Gradually add 2 cups of the flour, 1/2 cup at a time, and beat at medium speed until smooth. Gradually add another cup and fourth of flour in until it creates a soft dough (you may not need all the flour).
Turn out dough onto a floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic (about 5 minutes). Place in a well-greased bowl, turning to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place for 1 1/2 hours, or until almost doubled in bulk.
Combine the orange zest and remaining 3/4 cup of sugar in a bowl and stir until well combined.
Grease a 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Punch dough down and divide in half. Roll out one of the halves into a 12-inch circle and brush with 1 tablespoon of the melted butter. Sprinkle evenly with one-half of the orange zest/sugar mixture.
Cut each circle into 12 even wedges, roll up each wedge starting at the wide end. Place each wedge, point side down, in the greased pan (with the other half of the dough there will end up being 3 rows of 8 rolls). Repeat with the other half of the dough, using the rest of the butter and orange zest/sugar mixture.
Cover the pan and let rise in a warm place, about 1 hour or until the rolls are almost doubled. Preheat the oven to 350Â° and bake the rolls for 22 minutes, turning the pan at 12 minutes.
Remove the baked rolls from the oven and start the glaze.
For the Glaze: Stir the sugar, sour cream, butter, orange juice and pinch of salt together in a medium pan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and stir constantly for 3 minutes. Remove from heat (makes about 1 1/2 cups).
Pour the glaze evenly over the still warm rolls, making sure to get down in the nooks and crannies. Makes 2 dozen rolls.
Notes: Use your discretion on the flour amount in the dough. It shouldn't be sticky and should roll into a soft, smooth ball when removed from the mixer.
If the risen dough springs back while you're trying to roll it out, let it sit another five minutes before trying to roll again. It should relax the dough some.
Use all the glaze! It looks like it will make the rolls soggy, but it won't.
Refrigerate any leftovers and microwave cold rolls about 20 seconds before serving.
Source: www.myrecipereviews.com/2018/01/31/orange-rolls-sour-cream-butter-glaze/?fbclid=IwAR0TkvFRPhE35QiiNngnBzj5YOfM1IEWAPc5pkU7TXdLdBsuA_bX26ksunw#mv-creation-183-jtr
These French Toast Roll-Ups have cream cheese, fruit, or whatever fillings you like rolled up in cinnamon sugar bread.
Cut the crust from each slice of bread and flatten it out with a rolling pin.
Place about 1-2 teaspoons of your chosen filling 1 inch from one end of the bread in a strip. Roll the bread up tightly and repeat with the remaining pieces of bread. I really like cream cheese with diced strawberries as one combination and Nutella with diced strawberries as another combination.
In a shallow bowl whisk the eggs and milk until well combined.
In a separate shallow bowl mix the sugar with the cinnamon.
Heat a skillet set over medium heat and melt a tablespoon of butter.
Dip each bread roll in the egg mixture coating well and then place them in the pan seam side down. Cook in batches until golden brown, turning them to cook and brown on all sides, about 2 minutes per side. Add butter to the pan as needed.
Add cooked rolls immediately from the pan to the cinnamon sugar and roll until completely covered in sugar. You can serve with syrup for dipping, but I think they're perfectly good all by themselves.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/french-toast-roll-ups/
Toss the oats and almonds in a bowl.
Combine the butter, brown sugar, honey and cinnamon in a bowl and mix well. Drizzle the butter mixture over the oats and mix to combine.
Spread the entire mixture on a 10x15 inch rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 250 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Stir in coconut. Bake for 45 minutes longer, stirring every 15 minutes.
Remove from oven. Stir in raisins and craisins. Let stand until cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/harvest-granola/?fbclid=IwAR3-DGJ5KKwmfyNScUeeC7Z1OHCh4ALxmsEr_t1XZU-v-_NWSFlKvDWxGRI
Tender and sweet cinnamon raisin biscuits full of plump raisins and topped with a creamy vanilla glaze.
For the Glaze:
Soak 1/2 cup of raisins in 1 cup hot water for 20 minutes while you let the oven preheat to 400 degrees. Drain off the water and squeeze out any excess. Discard water.
In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and cinnamon. Add the raisins and the cream, stirring the biscuit dough until it's just combined
Lightly flour the counter and turn the biscuit dough out. Pat the dough down to a 1-inch thickness. Using a floured biscuit cutter, cut into biscuits and place side by side in a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Take any remaining scraps and gently press them together. Pat down again and cut remaining biscuits taking care not to overwork the dough.
Bake for 14-16 minutes at 400 degrees or until the tops of the biscuits are golden brown. Remove to a wire rack to cool.
While the biscuits are cooling, whisk together the powdered sugar, vanilla and cream until smooth. Spoon the glaze over the tops of the biscuits and serve.
Source: www.accidentalhappybaker.com/cinnamon-raisin-biscuits/?fbclid=IwAR3W46TpwfuY2FleSIZqAiPCBxRLiYir2S1UjQO2WifzzTvGkUE7HLnQVi0
Kick up your stack of flapjacks with this family favorite recipe for light and fluffy Banana Nut Pancakes.
Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a large mixing bowl then set it aside.
In a separate bowl, mash together the bananas with the milk, egg and melted butter.
Make a well in the dry ingredients and pour in the wet, stirring to combine, then stir in the nuts. Allow the batter to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Heat a large saute pan over medium-low heat and add just enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan, allowing it to heat for 2 to 3 minutes.
In batches, scoop 3 to 4 tablespoons of batter into the pan to form pancakes. Cook the pancakes on one side until bubbles appear in the center, then flip them once and continue cooking them until they're no longer doughy in the center. Serve the pancakes with your choice of toppings, including maple syrup, fresh fruit or whipped cream.
Note: The true indication for when to flip a pancake is when tiny bubbles appear in the center. Flip it any sooner and you'll be left with a runny mess!
A fish spatula is my go-to gadget for flipping pancakes since it is small and flexible enough to easily maneuver in a pan.
There's no need to waste an entire pancake's worth of batter to determine if you oil is hot enough. Instead, simply add a tiny drop of batter to the pre-heated pan. It should sizzle immediately, otherwise your pan is not hot enough and the pancakes will become sponges soaking up any and all oil.
Source: www.justataste.com/banana-nut-pancakes/?fbclid=IwAR3dFUzr-1K0NTVVpuneJwSRwL6MXP0TylS7wR7eLuR9q1mf2teORQLekbE
Overnight French Toast Casserole is an easy breakfast and the perfect amount of sweetness. If you're looking for a breakfast casserole that will make everyone happy, this Overnight French Toast Casserole is for you!
In a small bowl combine brown sugar and melted butter and pour on the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Arrange slices of bread in the baking dish cutting and overlapping to fit if necessary.
Combine milk, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt in a bowl and pour evenly over bread slices making sure all the bread is covered. Sprinkle chopped pecans over bread slices. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 4-12 hours.
In the morning, take the casserole out of the fridge for at least 10 minutes while you are preheating your oven to 350 degrees.
Bake casserole for 30-35 minutes. If top starts browning too quickly place a foil loosely over the top of the casserole for the last 10 minutes or so. You want it to cook long enough to make sure the bottom part is cooked but don't dry it out completely.
Remove casserole from oven and let it cool slightly before serving. Serve with a dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Notes: Tip: If you don't have four hours to soak it, no problem. I've made this plenty of times without chill time in the fridge. Just as great!
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/overnight-french-toast-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR2yxV0Cgc2sqA3eM53UMMrPpt2z7gcAFKgM4yZKdtjLbeAVl-aQqVDP77k
This Overnight Sausage Egg Casserole is a delicious addition to any breakfast! Perfect for holidays or special occasions, this easy egg casserole can be prepped in advance and popped in the oven the next morning. Your family will love the simple, delicious flavors of this classic egg casserole....guaranteed to become a favorite!
Be creative to add your favorite vegetables, such as onion, colored bell peppers, mushrooms, diced seeded tomatoes, etc.
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Uncover and bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes or until center is set.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/overnight-sausage-egg-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR3YWu_jIxUMYaBNsasrWPX9TG17zt_yxUaHW387OwzjHAFw_l6ta_Z221U
Preheat oven to 375degrees. Unroll crescent dough; lay out on your cooking stone or cookie sheet (see photo), in a circle, with wide ends toward the center.
Mix cream cheese, sugar, egg and extract together. Spread onto the crescent dough, around the ring. Spoon the raspberry pie filling on top.
Bring the crescent dough tips up and over the mixture, tucking into the inside of the ring.
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until crust is golden brown.
In a small bowl, add the powdered sugar and heavy cream and whisk together.
When the ring comes out of the oven, allow to cool for 10 minutes. Add the drizzle over the ring, and sprinkle with finely chopped walnuts.
Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
How to make your own raspberry sauce
If you want to make your own raspberry sauce and not use the canned type, you can add the raspberries to a saucepan, along with sugar, lemon juice and water. Once the raspberries start popping (3-4 minutes), mix the water with cornstarch and stir into the berries. Once heated through and bubbly, add the butter.
Cook until the sauce thickens, which just takes a minute or two. Remove from heat and let cool.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/raspberry-cream-cheese-crescent-ring/?fbclid=IwAR3becO0r1WlsEuf_pNTB4fvj-7ulNFb1UP512YtSKDkjU3JlEzCFhuC6nU
For the icing:
For the topping:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a large bowl combine the flour, sugar, Â½ tsp salt, and baking powder. Mix and set aside.
In a small bowl, combine the milk and vinegar. Stir and let sit for 1 minute. Whisk in the vanilla, eggs, and butter. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well.
Grease or spray two mini muffin baking pans. Fill cups 2/3 full. Bake for 9-12 minutes or until lightly golden brown on top.
While the muffins are baking, in a small bowl, whisk the cream cheese, sugar, and maple syrup until nice and smooth.
Once the muffins are cool enough to handle, dip the tops into the icing and then the chopped bacon. Serve warm with additional real maple syrup!
Source: www.vixenskitchen.com/maple-bacon-pancake-bites/?fbclid=IwAR1WqIkXI1qBn6-K-uUlEat4sqACty0tbHNZlm5ORDwBcQtPmfVAcOkFJ-k
These Bacon Breakfast Rolls with Maple Glaze are to die for. This recipe has the magical pairing of salty and sweet with bacon baked into the cinnamon roll!
Dough:
Filling:
Pan:
Glaze:
For the dough: Dissolve the yeast in warm water between 120-130 degrees; set aside.
In a large bowl of your mixer with the dough hook attachment, mix milk, sugar, melted butter, salt, and egg.
Add 2 cups of flour and mix until smooth. Add yeast mixture alternating with remaining flour. Mix until smooth.
Pour dough onto a floured flat surface and knead for 5 minutes. Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover, and let rise in a warm, draft-free place like your microwave or oven until it has doubled in size. This will take approximately 2 to 2 1/2 hours.
When the dough has doubled in size, punch it down. Roll out or press with fingers the dough until approximately 15 x 9-inch rectangle. The dough should be thin about 1/4-inch.
Spread melted butter all over the dough. Then sprinkle the brown sugar, cinnamon, and bacon over butter. Beginning on the long side roll the dough into a log. Pinch dough at the seam and ends to seal. Cut into 12 slices.
Pour 1/4 cup melted butter into pan. You can use one 9-by-13-inch baking pan or two 8x8 or 9x9-inch pans. Place the sliced rolls almost touching in the pan and allow them to rise until doubled in size. This will take 45 to 60 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake the rolls until they are golden brown about 25 minutes.
While the rolls bake, make the glaze. Whisk syrup and sugar together until smooth. Remove the cooked rolls from the oven. Allow them to cool for 4 to 5 minutes then drizzle the glaze over the rolls.
Serve warm.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/bacon-breakfast-rolls-with-maple-glaze/?fbclid=IwAR2GLuJD5v-4XsfB4ZP6Bn9719VNcjJ8_kBFemFz69vIiIV4sjmycTVD7ew
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
