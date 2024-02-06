Brunch recipes for your family to enjoy

With the holidays upon us, families will be gathering together to spend time together. Breakfast or brunch will be a priority as members wake up to start another day of fun together.

We have a few favorite recipes we always make when we are together, and I'm sure your family does as well. So, I thought I would pull together a few new recipes to try this Christmas season. I hope you enjoy them as much I think we will. Have fun!

Blueberry Croissant Puff

This Blueberry Croissant Puff is made from buttery croissants, fruit, and a cream cheese milk mixture that is baked until golden brown.

3 to 4 large croissants cut up (about 5 to 5 1/2 cups)

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup milk

Optional: powdered sugar for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place croissant pieces in a 9-inch square pan or deep-dish pie plate. Sprinkle with blueberries.

Beat cream cheese and sugar until well blended. Add the eggs, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla in medium bowl with electric mixer until well blended. Gradually add milk, beating well after each addition. Pour evenly over croissant pieces. Let stand 20 minutes or soak overnight.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until set in center and golden brown. Check the dish halfway through baking ... you may want to cover it with foil for the last 10 minutes if the tops are getting too browned.

Serve warm sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Variation: Instead of baking in a square pan bake individually. Place croissant pieces evenly in 10 (1/2-cup) ramekins; sprinkle with blueberries and pour cream cheese mixture evenly over croissant pieces. Let stand 20 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until set in center and golden brown.

Note: This can easily be doubled in a 9-inchby-13-inch pan.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/blueberry-croissant-puff/

Confetti Bacon Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole

Confetti Bacon Hashbrown Casserole is a great breakfast for entertaining filled with cheesy hashbrowns, eggs, chiles, green onions, and red bell pepper.

4 cups frozen shredded hash browns, thawed

1 1/2 cups (4%) cottage cheese

6 eggs, beaten

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 1/4 cups (5 ounces) shredded Swiss cheese

1 (4 ounce) can Old El Paso diced green chiles

12 ounces bacon, cooked and crumbled (about 12 slices)

1 small red bell pepper, seeded and diced

3 green onions, chopped

Preheat the oven to 350 and grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

In a large bowl, add the hash browns, cottage cheese, eggs, cheddar and Swiss cheese, green chiles, 1/2 of the bacon, 1/2 of the red bell pepper, and 1/2 of the green onions (reserve the rest for the top). Stir together well and pour into the prepared dish.

Sprinkle with remaining bacon and bell pepper. Cover with foil and bake for 60 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until potatoes are done. Remove from oven and sprinkle with remaining green onions. Cut into squares and serve.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/confetti-bacon-hash-brown-casserole/

Eggs Benedict Breakfast Bake

6 English muffins

12 slices Canadian bacon

1 cup milk

4 eggs

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Fresh chives, snipped, optional

For the hollandaise sauce:

3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon lemon juice

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, but still warm

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Separate English muffins and line them up vertically in a baking dish. Tuck slices of Canadian bacon in between the muffin halves.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder and salt.

Pour evenly over muffins in baking dish. Cover dish tightly with foil and bake 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 30 minutes more.

During the last few minutes of baking, prepare the Hollandaise sauce:

Add egg yolks, lemon juice and salt to a blender and blend at medium-high speed until lightened in color, about 30 seconds. Lower blender speed and slowly drizzle in melted butter. Continue blending until all butter is incorporated. Adjust lemon juice and salt as needed, drizzle over casserole, and enjoy! Sprinkle with fresh chives before serving, if desired.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/eggs-benedict-breakfast-bake/?fbclid=IwAR1AZ4wotDuP_pjhtgLtvaemRIsMCk_fQ1CvvNcXd-zU5iqfOPi9hl6GOWY

Maple Sausage Crescent Rolls

1 tube (8 count) crescent rolls

1 package breakfast sausages

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Maple syrup

Prepare sausages according to package instructions.

Unroll crescent roll dough into triangles; place one cooked sausage on each triangle and top with shredded cheese.

Roll into crescent shape; bake at 350 degrees approx. 15 minutes.

Remove from oven. Drizzle with maple syrup.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/maple-sausage-crescent-rolls/

Bacon Wrapped Sweet Potato Wedges

A simple yet delectable recipe, these are the perfect addition to your Christmas brunch buffet. They are the perfect easy finger food for your family to enjoy.

4 medium sweet potatoes, cut into 8 wedges

6 slices thin cut bacon, each slice cut into 1/3

3/4 teaspoon salt or adjust to taste

3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or adjust to taste

2 teaspoons paprika

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Spray a wire rack with non-stick spray. Line a sheet pan with foil and place the wire rack on top of the sheet pan.

Mix the salt, cayenne pepper and paprika together.

Take each potato wedge and dredge it in the seasoning.

Take a piece of bacon and wrap it around the potato beginning and ending on the same side. Place the potato down on the side where the bacon end pieces meet. (This will keep it from unwrapping as it cooks, and you won't need toothpicks.) Repeat with each potato wedge.

Cook for 30 minutes at 425 degrees.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/bacon-wrapped-sweet-potato-wedges/?fbclid=IwAR0Rn4B-RihnWJGwhE0k9j1vrgXbCH5x8tJf5EEbGgwfVrwuHEGY8UA0IlY

Orange Rolls with Sour Cream Butter Glaze

Excellent orange yeast rolls with a warm buttery glaze.

1 package active dry yeast

1/4 cup warm water (100 to 110 degrees)

1 cup sugar, divided

1/2 cup butter, melted and divided

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon salt

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons orange zest (from 2 large oranges)

Glaze:

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup butter

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

Pinch of salt

Combine the yeast and warm water, stir, and let stand for 5 minutes to bloom.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the yeast mixture, 1/4 cup of the sugar, 6 tablespoons of the butter, eggs, sour cream and salt until smooth. Gradually add 2 cups of the flour, 1/2 cup at a time, and beat at medium speed until smooth. Gradually add another cup and fourth of flour in until it creates a soft dough (you may not need all the flour).

Turn out dough onto a floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic (about 5 minutes). Place in a well-greased bowl, turning to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place for 1 1/2 hours, or until almost doubled in bulk.

Combine the orange zest and remaining 3/4 cup of sugar in a bowl and stir until well combined.

Grease a 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Punch dough down and divide in half. Roll out one of the halves into a 12-inch circle and brush with 1 tablespoon of the melted butter. Sprinkle evenly with one-half of the orange zest/sugar mixture.

Cut each circle into 12 even wedges, roll up each wedge starting at the wide end. Place each wedge, point side down, in the greased pan (with the other half of the dough there will end up being 3 rows of 8 rolls). Repeat with the other half of the dough, using the rest of the butter and orange zest/sugar mixture.

Cover the pan and let rise in a warm place, about 1 hour or until the rolls are almost doubled. Preheat the oven to 350Â° and bake the rolls for 22 minutes, turning the pan at 12 minutes.

Remove the baked rolls from the oven and start the glaze.

For the Glaze: Stir the sugar, sour cream, butter, orange juice and pinch of salt together in a medium pan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and stir constantly for 3 minutes. Remove from heat (makes about 1 1/2 cups).

Pour the glaze evenly over the still warm rolls, making sure to get down in the nooks and crannies. Makes 2 dozen rolls.

Notes: Use your discretion on the flour amount in the dough. It shouldn't be sticky and should roll into a soft, smooth ball when removed from the mixer.

If the risen dough springs back while you're trying to roll it out, let it sit another five minutes before trying to roll again. It should relax the dough some.

Use all the glaze! It looks like it will make the rolls soggy, but it won't.

Refrigerate any leftovers and microwave cold rolls about 20 seconds before serving.

Source: www.myrecipereviews.com/2018/01/31/orange-rolls-sour-cream-butter-glaze/?fbclid=IwAR0TkvFRPhE35QiiNngnBzj5YOfM1IEWAPc5pkU7TXdLdBsuA_bX26ksunw#mv-creation-183-jtr

French Toast Roll-Ups

These French Toast Roll-Ups have cream cheese, fruit, or whatever fillings you like rolled up in cinnamon sugar bread.

8 slices white sandwich bread

Softened cream cheese, diced strawberries or Nutella

2 eggs

3 tablespoons milk

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 heaping teaspoon ground cinnamon

Butter for greasing the pan

Cut the crust from each slice of bread and flatten it out with a rolling pin.

Place about 1-2 teaspoons of your chosen filling 1 inch from one end of the bread in a strip. Roll the bread up tightly and repeat with the remaining pieces of bread. I really like cream cheese with diced strawberries as one combination and Nutella with diced strawberries as another combination.

In a shallow bowl whisk the eggs and milk until well combined.

In a separate shallow bowl mix the sugar with the cinnamon.

Heat a skillet set over medium heat and melt a tablespoon of butter.

Dip each bread roll in the egg mixture coating well and then place them in the pan seam side down. Cook in batches until golden brown, turning them to cook and brown on all sides, about 2 minutes per side. Add butter to the pan as needed.

Add cooked rolls immediately from the pan to the cinnamon sugar and roll until completely covered in sugar. You can serve with syrup for dipping, but I think they're perfectly good all by themselves.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/french-toast-roll-ups/

Harvest Granola

3 cups old-fashioned oats

1 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup flaked sweetened coconut

1/4 cup golden raisins

1 cup craisins

Toss the oats and almonds in a bowl.

Combine the butter, brown sugar, honey and cinnamon in a bowl and mix well. Drizzle the butter mixture over the oats and mix to combine.

Spread the entire mixture on a 10x15 inch rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 250 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Stir in coconut. Bake for 45 minutes longer, stirring every 15 minutes.

Remove from oven. Stir in raisins and craisins. Let stand until cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/harvest-granola/?fbclid=IwAR3-DGJ5KKwmfyNScUeeC7Z1OHCh4ALxmsEr_t1XZU-v-_NWSFlKvDWxGRI

Cinnamon Raisin Biscuits

Tender and sweet cinnamon raisin biscuits full of plump raisins and topped with a creamy vanilla glaze.