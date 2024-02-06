Brown leaves mean a problem

Over the last few months, many gardeners have brought me samples of plants that are not doing well. They want to know what to spray on the plant to make it better. In most cases the samples are leaves that have a lot of brown on them and in most cases the transition between brown and green on the leaf is transitional. There is no line of demarcation between the brown and the green.

If I find that there is no line of demarcation I ask them if they have been watering the plants. Quite often the answer will be "I give them plenty of water. I water them every evening." Or I may ask them if it has been raining a lot where they live. "Yes it has been raining a lot, but I water every day it doesn't rain. There must be a bug on the plant, or it must have a fungus on it. What do I need to spray it with?"

This column is about watering plants in your landscape and garden. I have had more samples from gardeners this year of plants not doing well in their landscape and garden than usual. After looking at many plant samples I have found that the issue quite often (not always) was water (either too much, or not enough). Let me explain.