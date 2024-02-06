Broussard's — an old favorite worthy of revisiting

This week started with a couple of creative foodie writing ideas and a few suggestions for new locales. This week, I would finally write an article that would showcase my quirkiness, creativity, silly side and love of life and food. This week, I would string words into sentences that would garner national attention and finally catapult this small town "girl" into the big leagues of writing fame and fortune. I would be whisked away. My days would suddenly be filled with interviews, flowy dresses, hair stylists, make-up artists and amazing food. Oprah would invite me to her Maui home to be her guest on Super Soul Sunday where I would impart inspiring tales of wisdom gained through the trials of life. What a whirlwind! I was exhausted just thinking about it. Seriously, that's what old people do — we get tired just thinking about things. I may have even taken a nap after all of that thinking. Who am I kidding? I definitely took a nap. I love naps.

Lucky for me, all that daydreaming, napping and procrastination left me hungry and with a deadline looming, so I grabbed my favorite guy in the world (my son) and returned to one of my local favorites: Broussard's Cajun Cuisine located at 114 Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

Broussard's crawfish etouffe. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

The cool, rainy weather was perfect for indulging in their warm homemade bread pudding with rum sauce along with a steaming hot cup of coffee. It was Mother's Day so I easily convinced my son to order the other dessert on the menu, Mississippi Mud cake, so I could try his dessert as well.

Broussard's entrees are served in such large filling portions I knew I would have no room for dessert if I ordered my usual crawfish etouffee spud, a side salad and bread. Instead, I opted for a bowl of crawfish etouffee, while my son ordered the Gator Tails appetizer.