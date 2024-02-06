Broussard's — an old favorite worthy of revisiting

This week started with a couple of creative foodie writing ideas and a few suggestions for new locales. This week, I would finally write an article that would showcase my quirkiness, creativity, silly side and love of life and food. This week, I would string words into sentences that would garner national attention and finally catapult this small town "girl" into the big leagues of writing fame and fortune. I would be whisked away. My days would suddenly be filled with interviews, flowy dresses, hair stylists, make-up artists and amazing food. Oprah would invite me to her Maui home to be her guest on Super Soul Sunday where I would impart inspiring tales of wisdom gained through the trials of life. What a whirlwind! I was exhausted just thinking about it. Seriously, that's what old people do — we get tired just thinking about things. I may have even taken a nap after all of that thinking. Who am I kidding? I definitely took a nap. I love naps.
Lucky for me, all that daydreaming, napping and procrastination left me hungry and with a deadline looming, so I grabbed my favorite guy in the world (my son) and returned to one of my local favorites: Broussard's Cajun Cuisine located at 114 Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
The cool, rainy weather was perfect for indulging in their warm homemade bread pudding with rum sauce along with a steaming hot cup of coffee. It was Mother's Day so I easily convinced my son to order the other dessert on the menu, Mississippi Mud cake, so I could try his dessert as well.
Broussard's entrees are served in such large filling portions I knew I would have no room for dessert if I ordered my usual crawfish etouffee spud, a side salad and bread. Instead, I opted for a bowl of crawfish etouffee, while my son ordered the Gator Tails appetizer.
Despite the busy Sunday Mother's Day crowd, our food was served quickly and our desserts followed shortly after. The gator tails were a real treat — unique, tasty, crisp, golden chunks of meat. I fell in love with the crawfish etouffee all over again from the first spoonful. It's like that ex you put to the back of your mind, eventually forget all about, then BAM! one chance encounter and you don't know what hit you. You are completely addicted all over again. I came for the bread pudding but my taste buds were screaming for more crawfish etouffee. The thick pieces of crawfish, the creamy spiciness of the sauce, the perfectly cooked rice. The heart wants what the heart wants. I devoured every last morsel.
Then came the moment I had been waiting for — homemade bread pudding in rum sauce. Luckily, the bread pudding snapped me back to my senses. In the midst of the upbeat music, murmur of people all around and celebratory New Orleans vibe, the mixture of powdered sugar-covered, cinnamon-y, buttery, warm bread drenched in thick rum sauce reminded me of home ... or Heaven. In any case, it was exactly where I wanted to be in that particular moment.
Finally, I tried the Mississippi Mud cake and it was divine — a chocolate lover's dream come true. The only thing wrong with the dessert was me. I had to throw in the towel half way through. A to-go box for dessert is never something to be disappointed about. The leftovers did not make it to Monday, and I definitely did not make it to the gym that evening. I regret nothing.
I guess fame, fortune and Oprah will have to wait as long as I can get delectable crawfish etouffee and homemade bread pudding right here in my own neighborhood.
Nap time!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.