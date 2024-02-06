Brothers write a love letter to a food we all love — pizza

NEW YORK -- Let Thanksgiving have the turkey. Let Christmas have fruitcake. Every other day, it's got to be pizza.

So argue Thom and James Elliot, brothers and pizza makers from England who have written a book celebrating the worldwide phenomenon of roundish dough cooked with toppings.

In the 270-page "Pizza" (Quadrille), the brothers offer over 30 recipes for homemade pizzas -- including a carbonara and one with asparagus and pancetta -- as well as eating guides to delicious slices in cities such as Rome, Paris, Chicago and New York. It turns out New Haven, Connecticut, has a very distinct and vibrant pizza scene, though its just 70 miles from New York.

The Elliots marvel while the pizza we eat today was invented in Naples in the late 1800s, other cultures have their own versions, from one with spiced ground meat in Lebanon to a baguette topped with mushroom and cheese in Poland.

"All these countries came up with this on their own. And that is the definition of a good idea, right?" James Elliot said. "It's a bit like the way so many cultures created beer independently. Just great ideas make it through."

The brothers include sections on controversial ingredients -- pineapple, that's you -- and which drinks to pair with a slice, as well as the various ways people can eat it, from rolling it into a cigar to a technique called the "snag and drag."

They present the information without judgement, refusing to weigh in on whether coal ovens are better than wood or if buffalo milk is better than cow milk for making mozzarella.

"There's that saying: There's two kinds of people in the world -- people that love ABBA and liars," James Elliot said.. "Not all music has to be high and mighty in the same way that not all pizza has to be high and mighty. You can love different songs and different pizzas for all kinds of different reasons."